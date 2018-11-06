2018 Virginia local and county elections results

View results of 2018 Virginia county, city and town elections in the WTOP listening area.

WASHINGTON — Voters across Virginia headed to the polls Tuesday to select candidates for mayor, city council, county board and school board, among others local government positions. Final results will be displayed below as they become available for each county.

(i-Incumbent)

Alexandria

Mayor

Justin Wilson – unopposed

City Council

29 precincts of 29 (100 percent) reporting

(6 elected)

Michael S. Clinkscale (R) 12,341 (4.58 percent)

Kevin F. Dunne (R) 16,548 (6.14 percent)

Canek Aguirre (D) 34,614 (12.83 percent)

Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (D) 43,887 (16.27 percent)

i-John Taylor Chapman (D) 37,597 (13.94 percent)

Amy B. Jackson (D) 39,563 (14.67 percent)

i-Redella S. “Del” Pepper (D) 36,416 (13.50 percent)

Mo Seifeldein (D) 24,080 (12.64 percent)

Mark Leo Shiffer (I) 11,885 (4.41 percent)

School Board

District B (3 elected)

12 precincts of 12 (100 percent) reporting

Christopher A. Suarez 9,151 (17.56 percent)

Jacinta E. Greene 10,024 (19.24 percent)

Marc B. Solomon 8,332 (15.99 percent)

Michelle M. Rief 11,698 (22.45 percent)

Christopher Harris 6,108 (11.72 percent)

i-William E. “Bill” Campbell 6,343 (12.18 percent)

District B (3 elected)

11 precincts of 11 (100 percent) reporting

Abigail Downs Wacek 4,099 (9.37 percent)

i-Cindy M. Anderson 10,487 (23.98 percent)

Jewelyn A. Cosgrove 6,111 (13.97 percent)

i-Margaret Lorber 10,248 (23.43 percent)

i-Veronica R. Nolan 12,254 (28.02 percent)

District C (3 elected)

8 precincts of 8 (100 percent) reporting

Dianara F. Saget 4,688 (15.57 percent)

Heather R. Thornton 7,728 (25.66 percent)

John E. Lennon 5,103 (16.94 percent)

Meagan Lorraine Alderton 7,048 (23.40 percent)

i-Ramee A. Gentry 5,286 (17.55 percent)

Arlington County

County Board

55 precincts of 55 (100 percent) reporting

Matthew D. “Matt” de Ferranti (D) 53,330 (53.28 percent)

i-John E. Vihstadt (I) 46,164 (46.12 percent)

Herndon

Mayor

Lisa C. Merkel (unopposed)

Town Council

(6 elected)

4 precincts of 4 (100 percent) reporting

Joseph T. Plummer 3,047 (9.55 percent)

Jennifer K. Baker 3,479 (10.91 percent)

i-William J. McKenna 3,069 (9.62 percent)

i-Sheila A. Olem 4,288 (13.44 percent)

Cesar A. Del Aguila 3,916 (12.28 percent)

i-Signe V. Friedrichs 3,456 (10.84 percent)

i-Grace Wolf Cunningham 2,702 (8.47 percent)

Pradip Dhakal 3,043 (9.54 percent)

W.J. “Sean” Kenis Jr. 2,089 (6.55 percent)

Rolan Taylor 2,506 (7.86 percent)

Leesburg

Mayor

12 precincts of 12 (100 percent) reporting

i-C.B. “Kelly” Burk 10,734 (59.06 percent)

R.E. “Ron” Campbell 2,758 (15.18 percent)

Thomas S. “Tom” Dunn II 4,609 (25.36 percent)

Town Council

(3 elected)

12 precincts of 12 (100 percent) reporting

i-Fernando J. “Marty” Martinez 10,003 (23.77 percent)

Neil R. Steinberg 8,780 (20.86 percent)

Kari M. Nacy 6,671 (15.85 percent)

Suzanne D. Fox 8,202 (19.49 percent)

i-Vanessa R. Maddox 8,117 (19.29 percent)

Manassas City

City Council

(3 elected)

7 precincts of 7 (100 percent) reporting

Amalfi M. Arias 3,974 (12.26 percent)

i-Marc T. Aveni 4,849 (15.05 percent)

Theresa Coates Ellis 5,879 (18.19 percent)

E. Michelle Davis-Younger 6,161 (19.01 percent)

i-Ken D. Elston 5,991 (18.48 percent)

Rex G. Parr Jr. 5,407 (16.68 percent)

School Board

(3 elected)

7 precincts of 7 (100 percent) reporting

T.J. “Tim” Demeria 6,561 (23.14 percent)

Peter B. O’Hanlon 4,054 (14.20 percent)

Athene C. Bell 5,090 (17.95 percent)

Sanford S. Williams 6,707 (23.65 percent)

Kenneth T. Nixon Jr. 5,778 (20.38 percent)

Manassas Park City

City Council

4 precincts of 4 (100 percent) reporting

Haseeb Javed 2,042 (22.69 percent)

Alanna M. Mensing 2,734 (30.38 percent)

i-Michael Carrera 1,748 (19.42 percent)

i-Preston M. Banks 2,392 (26.58 percent)

Prince William County

School Board Chair

91 precincts of 92 (98.91 percent) reporting

Babur B. Lateef 61,520 (48.32 percent)

Alyson A. Satterwhite 53,466 (41.55 percent)

Stanley Bender 12,331 (9.69 percent)

Stafford County

Board of Supervisors

5 precincts of 5 (100 percent) reporting

Gordon W. Silver 3,300 (46.35 percent)

i-Thomas C. “Tom” Coen 3,761 (52.84 percent)

