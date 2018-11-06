2018 Virginia local and county elections results

View results of 2018 Virginia county, city and town elections in the WTOP listening area.
WASHINGTON — Voters across Virginia headed to the polls Tuesday to select candidates for mayor, city council, county board and school board, among others local government positions. Final results will be displayed below as they become available for each county.
Looking for results from Virginia’s U.S. House and Senate races? Find them here.
(i-Incumbent)
Alexandria
Mayor
Justin Wilson – unopposed
City Council
29 precincts of 29 (100 percent) reporting
(6 elected)
Michael S. Clinkscale (R) 12,341 (4.58 percent)
Kevin F. Dunne (R) 16,548 (6.14 percent)
Canek Aguirre (D) 34,614 (12.83 percent)
Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (D) 43,887 (16.27 percent)
i-John Taylor Chapman (D) 37,597 (13.94 percent)
Amy B. Jackson (D) 39,563 (14.67 percent)
i-Redella S. “Del” Pepper (D) 36,416 (13.50 percent)
Mo Seifeldein (D) 24,080 (12.64 percent)
Mark Leo Shiffer (I) 11,885 (4.41 percent)
School Board
District B (3 elected)
12 precincts of 12 (100 percent) reporting
Christopher A. Suarez 9,151 (17.56 percent)
Jacinta E. Greene 10,024 (19.24 percent)
Marc B. Solomon 8,332 (15.99 percent)
Michelle M. Rief 11,698 (22.45 percent)
Christopher Harris 6,108 (11.72 percent)
i-William E. “Bill” Campbell 6,343 (12.18 percent)
District B (3 elected)
11 precincts of 11 (100 percent) reporting
Abigail Downs Wacek 4,099 (9.37 percent)
i-Cindy M. Anderson 10,487 (23.98 percent)
Jewelyn A. Cosgrove 6,111 (13.97 percent)
i-Margaret Lorber 10,248 (23.43 percent)
i-Veronica R. Nolan 12,254 (28.02 percent)
District C (3 elected)
8 precincts of 8 (100 percent) reporting
Dianara F. Saget 4,688 (15.57 percent)
Heather R. Thornton 7,728 (25.66 percent)
John E. Lennon 5,103 (16.94 percent)
Meagan Lorraine Alderton 7,048 (23.40 percent)
i-Ramee A. Gentry 5,286 (17.55 percent)
Arlington County
County Board
55 precincts of 55 (100 percent) reporting
Matthew D. “Matt” de Ferranti (D) 53,330 (53.28 percent)
i-John E. Vihstadt (I) 46,164 (46.12 percent)
Herndon
Mayor
Lisa C. Merkel (unopposed)
Town Council
(6 elected)
4 precincts of 4 (100 percent) reporting
Joseph T. Plummer 3,047 (9.55 percent)
Jennifer K. Baker 3,479 (10.91 percent)
i-William J. McKenna 3,069 (9.62 percent)
i-Sheila A. Olem 4,288 (13.44 percent)
Cesar A. Del Aguila 3,916 (12.28 percent)
i-Signe V. Friedrichs 3,456 (10.84 percent)
i-Grace Wolf Cunningham 2,702 (8.47 percent)
Pradip Dhakal 3,043 (9.54 percent)
W.J. “Sean” Kenis Jr. 2,089 (6.55 percent)
Rolan Taylor 2,506 (7.86 percent)
Leesburg
Mayor
12 precincts of 12 (100 percent) reporting
i-C.B. “Kelly” Burk 10,734 (59.06 percent)
R.E. “Ron” Campbell 2,758 (15.18 percent)
Thomas S. “Tom” Dunn II 4,609 (25.36 percent)
Town Council
(3 elected)
12 precincts of 12 (100 percent) reporting
i-Fernando J. “Marty” Martinez 10,003 (23.77 percent)
Neil R. Steinberg 8,780 (20.86 percent)
Kari M. Nacy 6,671 (15.85 percent)
Suzanne D. Fox 8,202 (19.49 percent)
i-Vanessa R. Maddox 8,117 (19.29 percent)
Manassas City
City Council
(3 elected)
7 precincts of 7 (100 percent) reporting
Amalfi M. Arias 3,974 (12.26 percent)
i-Marc T. Aveni 4,849 (15.05 percent)
Theresa Coates Ellis 5,879 (18.19 percent)
E. Michelle Davis-Younger 6,161 (19.01 percent)
i-Ken D. Elston 5,991 (18.48 percent)
Rex G. Parr Jr. 5,407 (16.68 percent)
School Board
(3 elected)
7 precincts of 7 (100 percent) reporting
T.J. “Tim” Demeria 6,561 (23.14 percent)
Peter B. O’Hanlon 4,054 (14.20 percent)
Athene C. Bell 5,090 (17.95 percent)
Sanford S. Williams 6,707 (23.65 percent)
Kenneth T. Nixon Jr. 5,778 (20.38 percent)
Manassas Park City
City Council
4 precincts of 4 (100 percent) reporting
Haseeb Javed 2,042 (22.69 percent)
Alanna M. Mensing 2,734 (30.38 percent)
i-Michael Carrera 1,748 (19.42 percent)
i-Preston M. Banks 2,392 (26.58 percent)
Prince William County
School Board Chair
91 precincts of 92 (98.91 percent) reporting
Babur B. Lateef 61,520 (48.32 percent)
Alyson A. Satterwhite 53,466 (41.55 percent)
Stanley Bender 12,331 (9.69 percent)
Stafford County
Board of Supervisors
5 precincts of 5 (100 percent) reporting
Gordon W. Silver 3,300 (46.35 percent)
i-Thomas C. “Tom” Coen 3,761 (52.84 percent)
More Election Results: DC Races | Md. Governor & Statewide Races | Md. US House and Senate | Md. House of Delegates | Md. State Senate | Md. County Races
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.