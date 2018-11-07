2018 county election results in Maryland

Voters across Maryland have headed to the polls to select candidates for county executive, county council and other local government positions Tuesday. See the local results.

Voters across Maryland headed to the polls Tuesday to select candidates for county executive, county council and other local government positions. Final results are displayed below for each county.

Anne Arundel County | Baltimore County | Calvert County | Carroll County |

Charles County | Frederick County | Howard County | Montgomery County | Prince George’s County

More Maryland Election Results: U.S. House and Senate | Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller | House of Delegates | State Senate

Anne Arundel County

County Council District 1

Kimberly McCoy Burns (R) 11,179 (43.5 percent)

Sarah Lacey (D) 14,521 (56.4 percent)

County Council District 2

Tom Gardner (R) 11,314 (46.3 percent)

Allison Pickard (D) 12,087 (53.6 percent)

County Council District 3

Nathan Volke (R) 18,971 (63.5 percent)

Debbie Ritchie (D) 10,871 (36.4 percent)

County Council District 4

Torrey J. Snow (R) 10,049 (34.2 percent)

Andrew C. Pruski (D) 19,302 (65.7 percent)

County Council District 5

Amanda Fiedler (R) 19,489 (55.1 percent)

Dawn Gough Myers (D) 15,853 (44.8 percent)

County Council District 6

Michael Christman (R) 12,554 (40.5 percent)

Lisa Brannigan Rodvien (D) 18,402 (59.4 percent)

County Council District 7

Jessica Haire (R) 17,604 (52.5 percent)

James Kitchin (D) 15,877 (47.4 percent)

State’s Attorney

Wes Adams (R) 99,562 (47.7 percent)

Anne Colt Leitess (D) 108,977 (52.2 percent)

Sheriff

Jim Fredericks (R) 103,496 (50.9 percent)

James Williams (D) 99,797 (49.0 percent)

Board of Education District 1

Candace C.W. Antwine 13,046 (59.9 percent)

David P. Starr 8,598 (39.5 percent)

Board of Education District 4

Melissa Ellis 12,579 (51.8 percent)

Julie K. Hummer 11,529 (47.4 percent)

Board of Education District 5

Terry R. Gilleland, Jr. 13,511 (48.2 percent)

Dana Schallheim 14,354 (51.2 percent)

Board of Education District 7

Michelle L. Corkadel 18,180 (63.9 percent)

Laticia Hicks 10,123 (35.6 percent)

Baltimore County

Calvert County

County Commissioner At Large (vote for 2)

Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) 20,581 (32.6 percent)

Steve Weems (R) 17, 077 (27.1 percent)

Matt Bennett (D) 13,441 (21.3 percent)

Greg Brown (D) 11,951 (18.9 percent)

Commissioner District 1

Mike Hart (R) 20,268 (56.1 percent)

Tricia V. Powell (D) 15,821 (43.8 percent)

Commissioner District 2

Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) 19, 128 (52.7 percent)

Susie Hance-Wells (D) 17,115 (47.2 percent)

Commissioner District 3

Kelly D. McConkey (R) 19,792 (55.0 percent)

Holly Heintz Budd (D) 16,140 (44.8 percent)

Treasurer

Nova Tracy-Soper (R) — unopposed

State’s Attorney

Andrew S. Rappaport (R) — unopposed

Sheriff

Mike Evans (R) 21,693 (60.2 percent)

Michael A. Hawkins (D) 13,830 (38.4 percent)

Board of Education At Large (vote for 2)

Pamela L. Cousins 22,625 (53.6 percent)

William J. “Bill” Phalen 19,044 (45.1 percent)

Carroll County

County Commissioner District 1

Stephen Albert Wantz (R) — unopposed

County Commissioner District 2

C. Richard Weaver (R) — unopposed

County Commissioner District 3

Dennis E. Frazier (R) 7,876 (62.3 percent)

Maria Warburton (D) 4,727 (37.4 percent)

County Commissioner District 4

Christopher Eric Bouchat (R) 9,653 (66.2 percent)

Paul Johnson (D) 4,904 (33.6 percent)

County Commissioner District 5

Ed Rothstein (R) — unopposed

State’s Attorney

Brian DeLeonardo (R) — unopposed

Sheriff

Jim DeWees (R) — unopposed

Charles County

County Commission President

Henry Thompson (R) 17,576 (29.0 percent)

Ruben B. Collins, II (D) 40,902 (67.4 percent)

Chris Dudley (Green) 2,043 (3.4 percent)

County Commissioner District 1

Joe Crawford (R) 16,034 (26.5 percent)

Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling (D) 44,411 (73.3 percent)

County Commissioner District 2

Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) 43,470 (81.8 percent)

Stanley R. Hayes (Green) 8.948 (16.8 percent)

County Commissioner District 3

Amanda Stewart (D) — unopposed

County Commissioner District 4

James Ashburn (R) 15,909 (26.5 percent)

Bobby Rucci (D) 44,074 (73.3 percent)

Board of Education (vote for 7)

Jennifer S. Abell 26,845 (9.4 percent)

Tajala “Taj” Battle-Lockhart 20,941 (7.4 percent)

Elizabeth “Liz” Brown 25,440 (8.9 percent)

Dottery Butler-Washington 18,057 (6.3 percent)

Leslie Coker 12,983 (4.6 percent)

David Hancock 26,164 (9.2 percent)

Victoria “Vicki” Talley Kelly 20,361 (7.2 percent)

Michael “Mike” Lukas 22,951 (8.1 percent)

Margaret T. Marshall 12,874 (4.5 percent)

Virginia “Ginny” McGraw 20,709 (7.3 percent)

Barbara “Barb” Palko 19,063 (6.7 percent)

Robert Michael Pitts 15,883 (5.6 percent)

Nashonda Sherrod 14,175 (5.0 percent)

Latina “Tina” Wilson 27,047 (9.5 percent)

Frederick County

County Executive

Kathy Afzali (R) 43,790 (44.0 percent)

Jan H. Gardner (D) 50,974 (51.2 percent)

Earl Henry Robbins Jr. (unaffiliated) 4,639 (4.7 percent)

County Council At-Large (vote for 2)

Philip Dacey (R) 42,781 (23.6 percent)

Danny Farrar (R) 42,531 (23.4 percent)

Kai John Hagen (D) 43,002 (23.7 percent)

Susan Reeder Jessee (D) 40,545 (22.3 percent)

Bud Otis (unaffiliated) 12,450 (6.9 percent)

County Council District 1

Kevin Grubb (R) 10,876 (50.1 percent)

Jerry Donald (D) 10,819 (49.8 percent)

County Council District 2

Steven McKay (R) 13,054 (57.5 percent)

Lisa Jarosinski (D) 8,891 (39.2 percent)

County Council District 3

Joe Parsley (R) (36.6 percent)

M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) 10,343 (63.3 percent)

County Council District 4

Jimmy W. Trout (R) 6,901 (38.5 percent)

Jessica Fitzwater (D) 11,023 (61.4 percent)

County Council District 5

Michael J. Blue (R) 11,671 (64.5 percent)

Shannon Bohrer (D) 6,425 (35.5 percent)

Board of Education

Liz Barrett 35,376 (13.4 percent)

Jay Mason 35,246 (13.3 percent)

April Fleming Miller 33,533 (12.7 percent)

Camden Raynor 26,123 (9.9 percent)

Cindy Rose 30,018 (11.4 percent)

Kim L. Williams 19,803 (7.5 percent)

Karen Yoho 36,383 (13.8 percent)

Brad W. Young 46,856 (17.7 percent)

Sheriff

Chuck Jenkins (R) 51,891 (52.9 percent)

Karl Bickel (D) 46,198 (47.1 percent)

Howard County

County Council District 1

Raj Kathuria (R) 10,153 (37.8 percent)

Elizabeth “Liz” Walsh (D) 16,621 (61.9 percent)

County Council District 2

John Liao (R) 7,724 (30.5 percent)

Opel Jones (D) 17,570 (69.4 percent)

County Council District 3

Christiana Rigby (D) — unopposed

County Council District 4

Lisa Kim (R) 8,068 (30.0 percent)

Deb Jung (D) 18,825 (69.9 percent)

County Council District 5

David Yungmann (R) 15,990 (54.6 percent)

China Williams (D) 13,287 (45.3 percent)

State’s Attorney

Kim Yon Oldham (R) 49,535 (38.0 percent)

Rich Gibson (D) 80,764 (61.9 percent)

Sheriff

Bill McMahon (R) 54,335 (42.0 percent)

Marcus Harris (D) 75,030 (57.9 percent)

Board of Education (vote for 4)

Vicky Cutroneo 55,137 (15.1 percent)

Bob Glascock 44,502 (12.2 percent)

Danny Mackey 34,730 (9.5 percent)

Jen Mallo 50,731 (13.9 percent)

Robert Wayne Miller 41,479 (11.4 percent)

Anita Pandey 35,651 (9.8 percent)

Sabina Taj 48,926 (13.4 percent)

Chao Wu 51,743 (14.2 percent)

Montgomery County

County Council At-Large (vote for 4)

Robert Dyer (R) 78,137 (6.2 percent)

Chris P. Fiotes Jr. (R) 67,794 (5.4 percent)

Penny Musser (R) 70,414 (5.6 percent)

Shelly Skolnick (R) 72,134 (5.6 percent)

Gabe Albornoz (D) 235,998 (18.8 percent)

Evan Glass (D) 241,203 (19.2 percent)

Will Jawando (D) 233,388 (18.6 percent)

Hans Riemer (D) 228,430 (18.2 percent)

Tim Willard (Green) 26,688 (2.1 percent)

County Council District 1

Richard Banach (R) 18,426 (23.0 percent)

Andrew Friedson (D) 61,594 (76.9 percent)

County Council District 2

Ed Amatetti (R) 17,965 (29.2 percent)

Craig L. Rice (D) 43,401 (70.6 percent)

County Council District 3

Sidney Katz (D) — unopposed

County Council District 4

Nancy Navarro (D) — unopposed

County Council District 5

Tom Hucker (D) — unopposed

Sheriff

Jae Hwang (R) 83,068 (24.3 percent)

Darren Mark Popkin (D) 259,036 (75.7 percent)

Board of Education At Large

Julie Reiley 123,121 (48.2 percent)

Karla Silvestre 130,407 (51.0 percent)

Board of Education District 1

Maria Blaeuer 119,411 (48.8 percent)

Judy Docca 123,514 (50.4 percent)

Board of Education District 3

Lynn Amano 90,945 (36.1 percent)

Patricia O’Neill 159,318 (63.2 percent)

Board of Education District 5

Brenda Wolff — unopposed

Prince George’s County

County Executive

Angela Alsobrooks (D) — unopposed

County Council At Large (2 seats)

Felicia Folarin (R) 37,321 (8.1 percent)

Mel Franklin (D) 216,860 (46.9 percent)

Calvin Hawkins (D) 206,147 (44.6 percent)

County Council District 1

Tom Dernago (D) — unopposed

County Council District 2

Deni Taveras (D) — unopposed

County Council District 3

Dannielle Glaros (D) — unopposed

County Council District 4

Todd M. Turner (D) — unopposed

County Council District 5

Jolene Ivey (D) — unopposed

County Council District 6

Derrick Leon Davis (D) — unopposed

County Council District 7

Rodney Colvin Streeter (D) — unopposed

County Council District 8

Monique Anderson-Walker — unopposed

County Council District 9

Sydney Harrison (D)— unopposed

Board of Education District 2

Lupi Grady 9,043 (42.6 percent)

Joshua M. Thomas 12,121 (57.1 percent)

Board of Education District 3

Juwan Blocker 7,586 (43.6 percent)

Pamela Boozer-Strother 9,747 (56.0 percent)

Board of Education District 6

Carolyn Maria Boston 15,648 (46.0 percent)

Belinda Queen 18,181 (53.5 percent)

Board of Education District 9

Arun Puracken 13,474 (33.7 percent)

Sonya Williams 26,180 (65.5 percent)

Election Results Embed Code:

More Election Results: DC Races | Va. House and Senate | Va. Local and County Races

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.