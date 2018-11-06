2018 DC General Election Results

View results from the 2018 midterm election in Washington, DC, including races for council chairman and at-large members of the DC Council, as well as councilmembers in wards 1, 3, 5 and 6, among other races.

D.C. voters in the 2018 general election cast ballots for D.C. Council chairman and at-large councilmembers, as well as councilmembers in wards 1, 3, 5 and 6. They also voted for mayor, attorney general and delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, among other races.

View election results from each race in the tables below.

Having trouble seeing the tables below? View results here.

