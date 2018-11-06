202
Home » Local Politics and Elections News » 2018 Maryland Election Results:…

2018 Maryland Election Results: Governor’s race, statewide offices

By The Associated Press
and WTOP Staff November 6, 2018 9:45 pm 11/06/2018 09:45pm
7 Shares

In the 2018 general election, Maryland voters were given the task of voting for governor, as well as attorney general and a comptroller for the state. Ballot initiatives on gaming revenue for education and same-date voter registration also were decided.

View results for each race in the map and tables below.

More Maryland Election Results: U.S. House and Senate | House of Delegates | State Senate | County-by-County Races

Having trouble seeing the tables below? View results here.

Looking for county-by-county results in the Maryland governor’s race? Click the “Governor” button above the map below.

More Election Results: DC Races | Va. House and Senate | Va. Local and County Races

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2018 elections election day election results Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland election results Maryland News midterm elections
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500