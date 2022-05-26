RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China | PHOTOS: Scars of war
Heading to Delaware beaches? Some access points are closed this weekend

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

May 26, 2022, 8:30 PM

Visitors heading to Delaware beaches this Memorial Day weekend may find it trickier than usual to get their feet in the sand.

A nor’easter that slammed the coast earlier this month caused serious erosion, and as a result, several beach access points for pedestrians and cars are still closed.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said the storm left behind steep, unsafe drop-offs along the dunes where the crossings meet the beach.

In South Bethany Beach, as of May 23, the South 3rd Street beach walkway was still closed.

In Bethany Beach, as of May 19, the wheelchair accessible beach access ramp at Wellington Parkway was closed. You’re being asked to use the Oceanview Parkway ramp instead.

At Delaware Seashore State Park, as of May 26, Keybox, Conquest and Faithful Steward crossings are closed, as are the Conquest pedestrian crossings.

In Rehoboth Beach, as of May 26, dune crossings at Surf Avenue and Maryland Avenue are closed for safety reasons.

At Cape Henlopen State Park, as of May 26, the Navy crossing drive-on access point is closed. So is the northernmost pedestrian crossing.

DNREC said regular updates on beach access points from Cape Henlopen State Park and Delaware Seashore State Park will be posted on their respective Facebook pages.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

