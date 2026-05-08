Anne Arundel Co. makes big plans ahead of Preakness races

For the first time in its 151-year history, the Preakness Stakes is coming to Anne Arundel County, Maryland, and local leaders want to make sure the region feels every bit of it.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Preakness is scaling down, but the celebrations aren't

For the first time in its 151-year history, the Preakness Stakes is coming to Anne Arundel County, Maryland, and local leaders want to make sure the region feels every bit of it.

The races will be held at Laurel Racetrack, as Baltimore’s Pimlico track undergoes renovations. Attendance will be capped at around 4,800 for an event that drew more than 10 times that last year, and used to draw over 100,000 people during its heyday.

But Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Amy Gowan said the county is still going big this year, starting with a weeklong Preakness Festival.

“It truly is a Maryland tradition,” Gowan said.

Rather than a rowdy and raucous infield party, bars and restaurants around the region are planning watch parties this year.

“There’s a number of local restaurants and bars that have dining and beverage promotions. A lot of Black-Eyed Susan cocktails and mocktails, if that’s your jam,” Gowan said. “A lot of local businesses have stepped up and they have just come up with some really creative ways to celebrate the energy and the excitement around Preakness.”

You’ll find events at the Annapolis Mall and Arundel Mills, and in Prince George’s County too, with the National Harbor planning big things, starting with a special brunch Saturday morning.

“A lot of our restaurants will be hosting Preakness watch parties, especially down at National Harbor, as well as Arthur Wheeler distillery and Clyopatra Wine and Vineyards,” Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy told WTOP.

National Harbor will also have next Saturday’s race playing on the outdoor big screen. But even ahead of all that, several farms around Maryland will open up this weekend to provide free tours and give people a chance to get up close with a horse.

On race day, former NFL player Brian Westbrook, who owns a farm in Upper Marlboro, will host a youth skills camp as part of the Preakness activities, giving young people a chance to learn to ride horses or see one for the first time.

The county’s local campaign is called “Anne Arundel off to the Races.” A full list of events and activations — including those statewide — is available on the state’s Preakness Festival website.

“We have all been working together to create a sense of place and community celebrating Preakness throughout our region,” Gowan said.

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