Maryland farm tours to provide a pre-Preakness peek at the state’s horse industry

The horse farms will teach visitors about their role in Maryland's horse racing heritage and provide insight into the importance of the animals to the state's economy and history.

Maryland is home to one of the jewels in horse racing’s Triple Crown. It’s also home to several horse farms across the state that will open their barn doors to the public this Sunday ahead of the Preakness Stakes on May 16.

They will teach visitors about their role in Maryland’s horse racing heritage and provide insight into the importance of the animals to the state’s economy and history.

“Maryland is a horse state,” said Anne Litz, the executive director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board. “Maryland has more horses per square mile than every other state in the country, which is about 95,000 horses.”

Litz told WTOP there are horses in every Maryland county and in Baltimore City, including miniature pets, thoroughbreds found in trail riding and lesson stables, and on farms that hope to breed the next Triple Crown winner.

The equine industry is “a major economic driver for Maryland” with a $2.9 billion impact, Litz said.

Virginia famously produced one of horse racing’s all-time greats, Secretariat. The Triple Crown winner set speed records at the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness and Belmont Stakes in 1973.

But Litz said Maryland can claim another of the greats. Sagamore Farm’s Native Dancer, also known as the Grey Ghost, ran 22 races and won 21 of them, including the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes in 1953.

More than a dozen farms in Prince George’s, Howard, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil and Harford counties are taking part in the Maryland Horse Farm Tour on Sunday, May 10. Registration is required.

The self-guided tour includes Northview Farm, which will feature a petting zoo. At Winbak Farm, home to some Standardbred racehorses, visitors will be able to interact with miniature horses.

The tour also includes a stop at Days End Farm Horse Rescue, a nonprofit in Woodbine recognized for its work in rehabilitating neglected horses and educating visitors about equine welfare and advocacy.

“The tour itself is free, but there’ll be different things there — food trucks, ice cream, fun things to purchase,” Litz said. “But really, it’s about getting you out into horse country and letting you see our horses, which is the best part.”

Litz also urges anyone considering the tour to make stops along the way at Maryland restaurants, breweries, orchards and wineries.

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