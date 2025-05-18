Preakness’ last ride at Pimlico, for now

For 150 years, the third Saturday in May means only one thing in the horse racing world: The Preakness Stakes.

Some may question why the second-oldest racetrack in America, the one that hosts the middle jewel of the triple crown, is scheduled to be demolished and rebuilt.

If you ask that question, you’ve never been to the Pimlico Race Course.

WTOP asked those attending the Preakness Stakes their thoughts about the changes to Pimlico.

“It’s in very bad condition,” said Marta Montenegro. “It’s a dump.”

After attending the Kentucky Derby seven times, Montenegro and her husband traveled from Miami to attend their first Preakness.

It’s not only first timers who think it needs improvements.

“It will be nice to have bathrooms that don’t flood and a roof that does not leak,” said Jessica Lindsay, an assistant trainer with John Robb Racing. “You know that say don’t fix it if it ain’t broke, but it’s broke.”

Not everyone is thrilled with the changes, including part of the ownership team and breeder of Journalism, the winner of Saturday’s 150th Preakness Stakes.

“It’s crushing really,” said Reed Ringler. “I’ve had so many incredible memories here.”

The COO of Don Alberto United States told WTOP that he was going to miss the Old Hill Top.

“If you’re a horseman in Kentucky, New York, California, you love coming here. They treat people great,” said Reed.

The Preakness Stakes will be moving to Laurel Race Track as Pimlico is rebuilt.

