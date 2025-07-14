Maryland has seen 11 deaths linked to the heat since the start of May, according to data from the state's Department of Health.

Of those, nine were among people aged 65 years and older.

“We always want to be careful to protect our older citizens because people who are older tend to have more medical problems that make them more vulnerable” to heat-related illnesses and death, Dr. Clifford S. Mitchell, director of the Environmental Health Bureau at the Maryland Department of Health, told WTOP.

“We are particularly concerned, obviously, about people who are living alone or without air conditioning in circumstances where they could be at risk,” he said.

While very young children and older adults tend to be most vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat, Mitchell said, “Everybody is at risk from the heat.”

He mentioned that young and healthy people who either work outdoors or are involved in athletic activities can suffer in high temperatures.

More young people in ERs for heat

“When we look at ER visits for heat-related illnesses, those are actually highest in younger folks,” Montgomery County’s Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis told WTOP, referring to data that showed the highest number of emergency department and urgent care visits for heat-related illnesses among people from 18 to 44 years old.

Both Mitchell and Davis warned against the danger of leaving anyone — especially young children and infants — alone in a standing car for any length of time. Many people think that’s only an issue on the hottest days of summer. But Mitchell said, “The truth is, it doesn’t have to be that hot outside for the inside of the vehicle to get really hot.”

The first heat-related death of the season occurred when a 2-year-old girl was left in a hot car for several hours in Montgomery County on May 8.

Davis said it’s important for people to recognize the signs of both heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“With heat exhaustion, you’ll see fatigue, irritability, somebody might be thirsty,” Davis said, and they may be nauseous, dizzy and experience light-headedness.

They may also suffer from muscle cramps and rapid breathing. In that case, Davis said, they should be moved out of the heat quickly and offered water to rehydrate. Steps should be taken to cool their body temperature.

In cases of heat stroke, signs will include confusion, slurred speech and a lack of coordination, Davis said.

“That really is a medical emergency. You want to be calling 911,” and getting them to a facility where they can receive emergency services “right away,” she said.

Mitchell advised people to check on their loved ones, especially older relatives, to see that they’re keeping themselves hydrated and have access to air-conditioned spaces. In the case of small children, he repeated, they should not be left alone in cars for any length of time on warm days.

“And always make sure that when you are outside, take plenty of breaks, drink lots of fluids and stay cool,” he said.

