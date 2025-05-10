Toddler dead in Montgomery Co. after being left alone in hot car

A two-year-old girl is dead after being left alone in a hot car for hours in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Montgomery County first responders were called to a home in the Wheaton-Glenmont area just before 1:45 p.m. for an unresponsive child inside a car, police said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found the girl who had been inside the car for several hours. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police said that they’re investigating the toddler’s death, but believe no intent or foul play is suspected, and no charges are being pursued.

According to Kids and Car Safety, this is the second child hot car death in 2025 and an average of 38 children in the U.S. die in hot cars each year.

In 2019, a 4-year-old child from Maryland died in South Carolina after he was found locked in a hot car.

