The community garden at Prince George's Community College got off the ground last year and produced 400 pounds of produce.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Prince George's Community College's garden is growing, in more ways than one

In only a year, the community garden at Prince George’s Community College generated over 400 pounds of fresh produce — food that generally didn’t last long, either going home with volunteers who help maintain the garden or with students who could use a little help with grocery costs.

The garden is a small plot of land near the campus baseball field, and is already showing signs of sprouting again and there’s excitement that even more growth is possible.

“We have carrots, spinach, some cabbage, we have greens, peppers, basil,” said Laura Miller, a communications professor and the director of service learning at PGCC. “We’re also growing some flowers that are pollinating plants to help attract pollinators, to help the plants grow even faster.”

She said she didn’t always have a green thumb, but when it came time to find a good service learning project, what she heard from students in her classroom led her to the idea for the garden.

“I had students in my classes coming to class hungry, coming to class saying food was expensive,” Miller said. “They were picking up a bag of chips for breakfast. And so that led me to be thinking about how prevalent this issue is of food insecurity.”

The garden is already showing growth where squash and tomatoes were planted. Melons, cantaloupes, onions and beets will also get harvested eventually.

As the garden grows, even if you’re not a student at PGCC, if you or someone you know could use a little help with the grocery bill, they’re willing to work with you — if you’re willing to work.

“Anyone who wants to come and volunteer can also receive produce from us if they help us out in the garden,” Miller said. “We always need help, especially in the summer.”

Miller can be reached via email and financial donations are welcome to help this project flourish.

“I didn’t consider myself a gardener before. But I’ve just seen the benefits of what this is doing with our community and all the support that people have provided. So I think that the impact is far-reaching,” Miller said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.