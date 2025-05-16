Md. Gov. Moore vetoes reparations bill, one of a list of measures he will reject

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Friday vetoed the Reparations Commission bill that called for a study of historic inequality endured by African descendants in Maryland.

Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced Friday that he will veto the Reparations Commission bill that called for a study of historic inequality endured by African descendants in Maryland.

The veto of a reparations measure by the only sitting Black governor in the nation was included a list of vetoes of bills, many of which called for summer study of an issue, typically the most innocuous type of legislation. The list of 23 bills was released late Friday afternoon by the governor’s office.

Moore’s list also includes a bill in the energy package backed by House and Senate leadership, which created a Strategic Energy Planning Office focused on the state’s energy needs.

Reaction was swift, and in some cases angry, from lawmakers, who were already discussing veto overrides.

“The governor is my friend. I think a lot of him, but I am every disappointed in him today,” said Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s), who sponsored the Senate version of the reparations bill. “I’m very disappointed that something like this, that Black communities across the country have been asking for, it’s turned down in our state,”

Sponsors began getting the news Friday afternoon of the coming vetoes of their bills. Reparations was the most high-profile bill to be shot down, and chatter was widespread before the official announcement, but others learned of the demise of their bills to study the effects of climate change and to look at the impact of data centers on the state.

Sen. Katie Fry Hester (D-Howard and Montgomery) said she got a text from one of the governor’s staffers Friday, alerting her that her bill, originally titled the RENEW Act, was going to be vetoed. The bill would have commissioned a study from the comptroller’s office on the effects of greenhouse gas emissions in the state, and it was a milder alternative to the original language that would have called for a system to make businesses that extract fossil fuels pay fees to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“I think a study is a very reasonable next step, and the money was allocated in the budget,” Hester said. “This is very shortsighted, because this is a bill that will eventually save taxpayers money.”

The bill was to be funded mostly by $500,000 from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund, which is fueled by “alternative compliance payments” utilities pay when they have not purchased enough renewable energy to comply with state mandates. That fund has burgeoned in recent years with an influx of payments, including $318 million in fiscal 2024.

Advocates were angered by the move. Mike Tidwell, founder and director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, called the governor’s veto of the RENEW study “unforgiveable.”

“I will make sure that voters in the state never forget what he’s done with this veto,” Tidwell said, adding that the governor’s office expressed no reservations about the bill as recently as mid-March.

The veto was “inconceivable,” given that Maryland has thousands of miles of shoreline vulnerable to climate change, and the $500,000 study could have paved the way toward tens of millions of dollars in compensatory payments from fossil fuel companies, Tidwell said.

“His math doesn’t add up. His political calculus is arguably even worse, because turning his back on Marylanders suffering from climate change today is an enormously politically damaging act,” Tidwell said.

Sen. Karen Lewis Young (D-Frederick) said she heard from the governor’s team Friday that her bill, studying the potential financial, environmental and energy effects of data centers in Maryland would be among the vetoes. In Frederick, development of an expansive Quantum Loophole campus has been underway for years, prompting Lewis Young’s interest in the subject.

“I’m really disappointed that, given what a big topic this is for the state — and in particular for my county — that we wouldn’t proceed with a study,” Lewis Young said.

Lewis Young said she was surprised to learn of the veto, especially given that the governor’s team did not express any reservations about the bill or its cost during the legislative session. The report was to cost about $502,000, with funds pulled from the Maryland Department of the Environment, the Maryland Energy Administration and the University System of Maryland, according to its fiscal note.

More economical still was the reparations bill: Versions that failed in previous years had price tags around $1 million, but the version on the governor’s desk this year was only expected to cost $54,500. The will called for most of the work to be one by existing state employees or by researches at Bowie State University, one of the state’s historically black colleges and universities.

The bill’s supporters have pointed out repeatedly that the bill does not require any payments or support. It only calls for study of historic inequality suffered by African descendants, and recommendations for future action, if any.

“It’s not as though it was going to do something. It’s a study,” Muse said Friday evening. “When have we known a study to cause a veto? At the end of the study, nothing else has been done, except we studied it. I don’t understand it. I will not understand it.”

Advocates rallied in Annapolis a week ago, urging the governor to sign the bill, which had the backing of the Legislative Black Caucus. The caucus released a statement to express “deep disappointment” in the governor’s decision and that the “legislature will have a final say” when lawmakers meet to consider veto overrides.

“At a time when the White House and Congress are actively targeting Black communities, dismantling diversity initiatives and using harmful coded language, Governor Moore had a chance to show the country and the world that here in Maryland we boldly and courageously recognize our painful history and the urgent need to address it,” the caucus said in a statement Friday evening.

“Instead, the State’s first Black governor chose to block this historic legislation that would have moved the state toward directly repairing the harm of enslavement,” the statement said.

The bill called for the creation of a commission that would assess specific federal, state and local policies from 1877 to 1965, the post-Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras that “led to economic disparities based on race, including housing, segregation and discrimination, redlining, restrictive covenants, and tax policies.”

The all-volunteer commission would also have examined how public and private institutions may have benefited from those policies, and would then recommend appropriate reparations, which could include statements of apology, monetary compensation, social service assistance, business incentives or child care costs.

The 24-member commission would have had to deliver a preliminary report of recommendations by Jan. 1, 2027, to explain any findings, and a final report by Nov. 1 of that year.

Maryland is one of just a handful of states that have passed legislation to study reparations, including California, Illinois, New York and Colorado.

List of vetoed bills

Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced Friday that he will veto 23 bills passed by the 2025 General Assembly — more than in the previous two years combined, when he vetoed 13 and four, respectively. This year’s vetoes included some high-profile proposals, including a bill to create reparations study commission and another to look at the impact of data centers.