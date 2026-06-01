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1 dead after body found unresponsive in Anacostia River, DC police says

WTOP Staff

June 14, 2026, 8:03 AM

Police in D.C. are investigating what led to a person being found unresponsive in the Anacostia River Saturday morning.

First responders were called to the 1500 block of M Street in Southeast D.C. around 9 a.m. after a report of a person found in the water “unconscious and not breathing.”

D.C. Fire and EMS crews pronounced the person dead at the scene.

D.C. police said the person appears to be a man but did not release any additional details or their identity.

Officials are investigating what led to the person’s death.

In May, a man died after being pulled out of the Anacostia River close to the Eastern Power Boat Club in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

Below is a map of the area where the body was found:

Map of where body was found in Southeast DC
(Courtesy Google Maps)

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