Tired of Netflix? Virtual Md. road trip comes to TV this week

If you’re sick of everything Netflix has to offer, you can try a scenic drive while also complying with stay-at-home orders.

The automotive series MotorWeek is taking viewers on a Western Maryland road trip in a special episode this week. It comes on the heels of another special episode last month that took viewers through Annapolis and across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

In coming up with the concept, “We were looking around for something that we could do … for everyone that was basically confined to home,” said host John Davis.

Unlike normal episodes, these are more focused on the scenery than the cars.

“You don’t hear me talking except just a little bit at the beginning and a little bit at the end,” Davis said. “You see out the front windshield and the side windows, and it’s just a nice drive.”

We know people love to drive just as enjoyment and can’t do a lot of driving right now, so we thought this would help ease the pain of being home and out of your car just a little.”

The latest episode starts from McHenry, Maryland, and takes viewers around the Deep Creek Lake recreational area.

For those who must know, the first “MotorWeek Goes for a Drive” episode was shot from a Porsche SUV. The second involved a Mitsubishi hybrid SUV. “The idea was to get big windows so the cameras had great views of the road,” Davis said.

This week’s 30-minute episode, titled “MotorWeek Goes for a Drive-Deep Creek Cruisin’,” airs on Maryland Public Television Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

