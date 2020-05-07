Frontline flyover: Maryland National Guard to honor essential workers during coronavirus

The Maryland National Guard will conduct flyovers across the state Friday in honor of workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

A formation of four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft will fly over Maryland hospitals, nursing homes, food distribution locations and COVID-19 testing sites as a salute to healthcare workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel, as well as those staying at home to “flatten the curve” of the pandemic.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen are proud to serve alongside those on the frontlines keeping everyone safe during these challenging times,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, adjutant general of Maryland.

“This day is a small way to show our appreciation to everyone that is doing their part to combat the coronavirus. And to everyone who has been impacted by this pandemic, please know we are in this together and we stand with you.”

The @MDNG & the @175thWing are honoring those who are serving on the frontlines of #COVID19 with a flyover throughout Maryland on May 8th. Stay tuned here for more details! Stay home and stay safe! #MDUnitesFlyover #AirForceSalutes Read more here: https://t.co/ICV2HEROww pic.twitter.com/Z7PhAvzIO1 — MD National Guard (@MDNG) May 6, 2020

The specific route for the flyovers, which have a social media hashtag #MDUnitesFlyover, will be announced Friday. Marylanders nearby should expect a few seconds of noise as the aircraft pass.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the frontline heroes taking care of us and to all of those in essential industries keeping our state moving forward,” said Lt. Col. Paul Kanning, commander of the 175th Operations Group, Maryland Air National Guard. “We want honor how much they mean to the great state of Maryland.”

The flyovers also work in conjunction with regularly scheduled training.

The Maryland National Guard reminds residents to enjoy the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine, maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings and refrain from traveling to see the flyover.

