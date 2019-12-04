Report card: Fewer Md. schools earn either 5 stars or 1 star

There are fewer Maryland schools that earned the highest five-star rating possible in 2019, but there also were fewer schools earning just one star.

The state of Maryland issued its 2019 School Report Card and the news is mostly good. While there are fewer schools around the state that earned the highest five-star rating possible, there also were fewer schools earning just one star as well.

Ultimately, 40% of the schools around the state earned a four-star rating this year. Another 33% were given three-stars.

Montgomery County led the way with 37 five-star schools. Howard County had 25 five-star schools, and Baltimore and Anne Arundel Counties each had 23.

The new scoring system goes beyond measuring test scores and includes attendance, graduation rates, curriculum and a survey of students and teachers.

In Montgomery County, nearly 70% of all schools finished with four or five stars. In Prince George’s County, it was 35%, with 80% hitting three-stars or higher.

Howard County also saw a majority of its schools in the four and five-star range, with just one school finishing under three stars.

Charles County noted that 34 of its 36 schools (95%) finished with at least three stars this year as well.

The report card for each school system, as well as each individual school can be found online.

