1 killed, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Springfield

One person was killed and two others are hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Springfield, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon.

One person was killed and two others are hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Springfield, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon.

Fairfax County police said just after 3:15 p.m., they got a call to go to Old Keene Mill Road near Tiverton Drive about a single-vehicle crash.

They found an adult driver and two adult passengers. The driver was declared dead at the scene, and the passengers were taken to a hospital for their injuries, one of which was life-threatening.

Eastbound Old Keene Mill Road at Hunter Village Drive was shut down as police investigated the crash.

Below is a map of the location where the crash took place:

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