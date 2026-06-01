Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 1 killed, 2 injured…

1 killed, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Springfield

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

June 9, 2026, 5:58 PM

One person was killed and two others are hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Springfield, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon.

Fairfax County police said just after 3:15 p.m., they got a call to go to Old Keene Mill Road near Tiverton Drive about a single-vehicle crash.

They found an adult driver and two adult passengers. The driver was declared dead at the scene, and the passengers were taken to a hospital for their injuries, one of which was life-threatening.

Eastbound Old Keene Mill Road at Hunter Village Drive was shut down as police investigated the crash.

Below is a map of the location where the crash took place:

Map of Springfield single-vehicle crash
(Courtesy Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up