Trump says pilots are fine after US helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The pilots of a helicopter that crashed around the Strait of Hormuz are “fine,”…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The pilots of a helicopter that crashed around the Strait of Hormuz are “fine,” U.S. President Donald Trump said late Monday.

Trump made the comments to journalists after watching the NBA Finals in New York while at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The New York Times first reported that a U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter went down near the strait in unclear circumstances.

The crash came after Iran and Israel exchanged fire on Monday, imperiling talks over solidifying a shaky ceasefire in the Iran war.

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AP writer Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.

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