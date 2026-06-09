New York bus driver charged in deadly I-95 crash moves from hospital to Stafford Co. jail

Jing Sheng Dong, of Staten Island, New York, was charged with five counts of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving in the May 29 collision near Marine Corps Base Quantico.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. New York bus driver charged in deadly I-95 crash

A bus driver has been moved from a hospital to a regional jail in Stafford County, Virginia, as he prepares to face charges stemming from a multivehicle crash on Interstate 95 that killed five people and injured dozens.

Jing Sheng Dong, of Staten Island, New York, was charged with five counts of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving in the May 29 collision near Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Police said 44 people were taken to the hospital, three with critical injuries. Dong was arrested at the hospital on June 1, while recovering from his injuries.

Authorities told WTOP he was released from the hospital and moved to the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford Monday night.

Police said Dong didn’t slow down the bus in time when approaching a work zone in the southbound lanes as his bus struck a Chevrolet Suburban, which led to a chain reaction. The crash involved seven vehicles in total, counting Dong’s coach bus, which was carrying 34 passengers from New York City to Charlotte, North Carolina.

He’s expected to make his first appearances in Stafford County General District Court and Stafford Circuit Court Wednesday morning, according to Stafford County commonwealth’s attorney and police. A judge is set to schedule Dong’s arraignment, where the driver would enter a plea.

All of the people who were killed were from Massachusetts. Four people were inside an Acura that caught fire: Dmitri Doncev, 45, a nurse who worked at Holyoke Medical Center; Ecaterina Doncev, 44; and their children, Emily and Mark.

Priscilla Mafalda, 25, was also killed when the bus struck her Suburban.

The bus driven by Dong is operated by a E&P Travel, a company based in Kings Mountain, about 30 miles west of Charlotte. Records from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration show one crash involving an injury with an E&P vehicle in the past two years.

Dong is also facing charges of speeding while driving a coach bus in Annapolis, Maryland, for another incident that allegedly happened on March 9. Police said he was driving 72 mph in a 50 mph zone on Route 3.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein and Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

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