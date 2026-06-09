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When Maryland math scores plunged, Black college students suffered the consequences

Jessica Calefati, The Baltimore Banner

June 9, 2026, 3:02 PM

The Towson University undergrads stared at the quadratic formula projected onto the board. It seemed to be taunting them.

x = [-b ± √(b² – 4ac)] / 2a

Their instructor, Cristina Packard, had already taught them how to solve for x, but the students groaned when she asked for a volunteer to demonstrate. No one could remember how to do the high-school-level algebra in front of them.

“We’re really on the hot mess express today,” she said as she floated between desks in her remedial math class.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner.

Jessica Calefati, The Baltimore Banner

The Banner Montgomery is a local, independent news source covering Montgomery County and Maryland.

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