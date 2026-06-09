When Maryland math scores plunged, Black college students suffered the consequences

More than two-thirds of students in remedial courses at Maryland’s four-year public colleges are Black, even though they account for just a third of the schools’ enrollment.

The Towson University undergrads stared at the quadratic formula projected onto the board. It seemed to be taunting them.

x = [-b ± √(b² – 4ac)] / 2a

Their instructor, Cristina Packard, had already taught them how to solve for x, but the students groaned when she asked for a volunteer to demonstrate. No one could remember how to do the high-school-level algebra in front of them.

“We’re really on the hot mess express today,” she said as she floated between desks in her remedial math class.

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