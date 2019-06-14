202
Home » Maryland News » Teammates mark 1 year…

Teammates mark 1 year since Jordan McNair’s death with joy, not sadness

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP June 14, 2019 2:15 am 06/14/2019 02:15am
5 Shares

One year after Maryland football player Jordan McNair died of heat stroke, many of his teammates did something amazing.

It could have been a somber day, but they chose to celebrate McNair’s life by playing games with children half their age.

When a bus filled with dozens of University of Maryland football players rolled up to J.C. Nalle Elementary School in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon, a group of chanting, dancing kids was waiting outside to greet them with high-fives.

Running back Javon Leake, 20, was touched.

“That was special, seeing the smiles on their faces. They were clapping for us coming in,” he said. “That just makes you feel good as a football player that you’ve got kids like that who look up to you.”

The event was called Jordan McNair Field Day, and the National Center for Children and Families helped make it happen.

Stations were set up outside, allowing kids to play all sorts of games with their visitors, from football to basketball, soccer to jump rope contests and more.

“I actually am having fun playing kickball,” said 10-year-old Joshua Hawkins, a fourth-grader at the school.

It was hard to tell who was having more fun, the little students or the big ones.

“This whole day is dedicated toward Jordan, and we just wanted to pay our respects and show how much we care, how much we miss him,” said 21-year-old running back Lorenzo Harrison. “We came here to J.C. Nalle … to spend some time with the kids. We knew Jordan would have liked that.”

Leake knew McNair very well and described him as, a “humble, quiet guy who always got a big smile on his face. He’s not going to say too much, but you’ll never know what’s wrong with him. He was always smiling, just a good guy to be around.”

“I definitely know he’s looking down. He’s definitely happy for all of us. He wants us to keep working, you know, do it for him … I know he’s looking down, and he’s proud of us. All of us,” Leake said.

All of the Maryland players who took part in the event wore matching shirts bearing McNair’s number 79.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
Education News j.c. nalle elementary Jordan McNair Latest News Local News Maryland News terrapins university of maryland
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Top Michael Jackson songs
Celebrity birthdays June 23-29
2019 Women's World Cup
Today in History: June 26
10 summer food and drink festivals
Gloria Vanderbilt 1924-2019
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
25 years ago: OJ chase consumed TV
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families