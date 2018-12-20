‘Still outside?’ U.Md. releases footage from day of McNair collapse

At least one first responder was apparently frustrated with the response shortly after the Maryland Terps lineman suffered heat stroke during a May 29 workout, as seen in newly released footage.

“Did they at least bring him inside?” one can be heard saying to another in one portion of the footage, referring to Jordan McNair. “Still outside? Jeez.”

A collection of videos — some redacted — were provided to WTOP and other media outlets Thursday following public-records requests.

McNair died over two weeks after he was overcome by heat May 29. An independent investigation found that team trainers didn’t follow proper protocol after he collapsed.

In one video, a female officer can be heard expressing her frustration on the efforts to move McNair. “They’re moving so f—— slow, it’s pissing me off,” the officer said.

“There was the failure to identify escalating symptoms associated with heat illness, including assessing vital signs, identifying the condition and aggressively treating the patient’s elevated core temperature,” wrote Dr. Rod Walters, who led the investigation.

Since his death June 13, the school has been faulted for its response, and several members of the coaching staff, including head coach DJ Durkin, have been fired. University President Wallace Loh also announced his retirement amid the fallout from the investigation into McNair’s death.

