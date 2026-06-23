LIVE RESULTS: Maryland primary election 2026

Get live election results on several key races in Maryland's primary election June 23, including for county executive in Prince George's and Montgomery counties, governor and the 5th and 6th U.S. House districts.

Follow WTOP’s team coverage of Election 2026 online, on air at 103.5 FM or on the WTOP News app.

Maryland voters had their final chance to vote in person in the state’s primary election Tuesday, June 23.

Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See live results as they come in. For hyperlocal election results, click here.

Governor

US House – District 5

US House – District 6

All U.S. House Districts

Select a district from the drop-down menu.

Attorney General

Democratic Party candidate and incumbent Anthony G. Brown is running unopposed.

Republican Party candidate James B. Rutledge III is running unopposed.

Md. State Senate

Md. House of Delegates

Comptroller

Democratic Party candidate Brooke Elizabeth Lierman is running unopposed.

Republican Party candidate Sonya Dunn is also running unopposed.

State’s Attorney

The Republican Party has not fielded a candidate for state’s attorney.

Montgomery County Council At Large

County Executives

Anne Arundel

Frederick

Howard

The Republican Party has not fielded a candidate for county executive.

Montgomery

Prince George’s

The Republican Party has not fielded a candidate for county executive.

Sheriff

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