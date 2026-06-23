LIVE RESULTS: Maryland primary election 2026

Follow WTOP’s team coverage of Election 2026 online, on air at 103.5 FM or on the WTOP News app.
Maryland voters had their final chance to vote in person in the state’s primary election Tuesday, June 23.
Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
See live results as they come in. For hyperlocal election results, click here.
Governor
US House – District 5
US House – District 6
All U.S. House Districts
Select a district from the drop-down menu.
Attorney General
Democratic Party candidate and incumbent Anthony G. Brown is running unopposed.
Republican Party candidate James B. Rutledge III is running unopposed.
Md. State Senate
Md. House of Delegates
Comptroller
Democratic Party candidate Brooke Elizabeth Lierman is running unopposed.
Republican Party candidate Sonya Dunn is also running unopposed.
State’s Attorney
The Republican Party has not fielded a candidate for state’s attorney.
Montgomery County Council At Large
County Executives
Anne Arundel
Frederick
Howard
The Republican Party has not fielded a candidate for county executive.
Montgomery
Prince George’s
The Republican Party has not fielded a candidate for county executive.
Sheriff
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