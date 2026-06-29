Jawando, Wells set for Montgomery County executive race in November

The November race for Montgomery County executive in Maryland is starting to come together after a busy weekend in the Democratic primary.

The November race for Montgomery County executive in Maryland is starting to come together after a busy weekend in the Democratic primary.

County Council member Will Jawando is now his party’s nominee after colleague Andrew Friedson conceded, and he says the outcome wasn’t a surprise as votes were counted.

“Well, we felt good election night that the trends were in our favor, but obviously we wanted to make sure that all the votes were counted,” he said.

Jawando also says he’s already reaching out to supporters of the other candidates to bring them into a broader coalition.

Even in a heavily Democratic county, Jawando says he’s not taking anything for granted and is already looking ahead.

“We’re going to push forward, use this time to build a broad coalition of residents, develop policies, get the best team in place, so that we can hit the ground running,” he said.

He also says voters are looking for candidates focused on working families, something he believes played a role in the race.

He also commented on the negative ads aimed at him during the race.

“We didn’t go negative, even though I was the subject of over a million and a half dollars of negative ads, which is pretty unique in a county executive race. The voters saw through that,” he said.

On the Republican side, Esther Wells has secured her party’s nomination and says she’s ready for the general election.

“I am very grateful to the Republican Party for nominating me to represent them in the general elections,” Wells said.

Wells, meanwhile, is pitching herself as an alternative to the current direction of county leadership.

Wells says she does see a path forward for her to win in November, especially among voters she believes aren’t being reached.

“I do believe that we have a lot of the Democrat voters that feel left behind with the current nominee on the Democrat side, and then we have a lot of un-affiliates as well, almost 200,000 unaffiliated that weren’t able to vote in the primary that I believe again are fiscal conservatives that I should be able to win over,” she said.

Both candidates are now shifting their focus to November.

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