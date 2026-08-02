Severe storms, flash flooding possible in DC area as wet pattern settles in

Severe storms, damaging winds and flash flooding are possible Sunday in the D.C. area, with daily rain chances continuing this week.

A slow-moving storm system will bring multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the D.C. region through Monday.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said that while a few stronger storms are possible for most of Sunday afternoon, especially west of Interstate 95, periods of heavy rain could produce flooding concerns.

The National Weather Service said widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday, with some storms potentially becoming severe. Damaging wind gusts are the main severe-weather threat, while localized heavy rainfall could result in instances of flash flooding.

The unsettled pattern continues Monday with periods of rain and thunderstorms in a warm, humid air mass. Daily chances for showers and storms remain in the forecast through at least the middle of the week, Peña said.

The National Weather Service said daily chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected to persist through the end of the week.

FORECAST

SUNDAY: WEATHER ALERT: Showers, storms in the p.m. Highs between 82 and 87.

Winds: South 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Cloudy, areas of rain. Highs around 85.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, storm chance. Highs between 83 and 88.

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, storm chance. Highs between 85 and 90.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

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