Q&A: Gov. Wes Moore on Maryland redistricting, Trump’s mail-in ballots order

Governor, you’re moving to bring back state lawmakers to Annapolis for a special session this summer on redistricting. The attempt to do it during the regular General Assembly session was blocked by Senate President Bill Ferguson, who was concerned about legal challenges. Have you two worked out your differences on this now?

Well, I’m glad to know that the Senate president has moved and evolved on this. It just took too long, because we are going to come back for a special session, but we shouldn’t have to. This should have been taken care of a long time ago, and the only thing we’re asking is that the Senate and the House get together to make sure we can actually have maps that are not just going to defend our democracy, but actually hear the will of the people. The House has already actually gone through this process, (it’s) already voted for this.

When we are watching the greatest form of political redlining taking place in our nation’s history, when we’re watching Black voter representation being denied by this federal administration, when I’m thinking about how hard people who came before us had to work for us to have the right to vote, now I’m just simply asking, what are we willing to do to keep it?

We will be continuing this conversation. It’s a conversation that I’m not going to move on from, and I just think that at this time, while we’re watching our democracy being not just challenged but being robbed in broad daylight, that we cannot just sit on our hands while we’re being punched in the face. Maryland needs to respond if other states in the country are being asked to respond.