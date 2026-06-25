Q&A: Gov. Wes Moore on Maryland redistricting, Trump’s mail-in ballots order

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore defended his push for a special legislative session on congressional redistricting in an interview Thursday with WTOP anchors Anne Kramer and Shawn Anderson.
The state, Moore said, should respond to what he called broader national threats to voting representation.
In the aftermath of Tuesday’s primary election, Moore also talked about President Donald Trump’s executive order on mail-in ballots, which would require states to turn over voter databases to the federal government.
- Shawn Anderson:
The Supreme Court hasn’t yet made a ruling on the challenge at that level, but several federal judges this week have blocked portions of President Donald Trump’s executive order on mail-in ballots. It says states need to turn over voter databases, and the Postal Service would check against that, where it’s mailing the ballots to voters. How concerned are you about this impacting Maryland?
- Gov. Wes Moore:
I’m very concerned to the point that we sued the president for it. Because what he’s doing is not just executive overreach, it’s illegal. You know, what we continue to see from the president is this insatiable desire to influence and cheat to be able to manipulate the elections, because he knows he can’t win on policy. So that’s why we’ve seen efforts to do things like, you know, eliminate mail-in balloting, which, again, is illegal. That’s why we’ve seen efforts like saying that (Trump) wants to put federal troops to guard ballot boxes, which is voter intimidation. It’s why he said that he wants Republican states to look at their maps in a mid-cycle and in mid-decade fashion, but telling Democratic states, but you guys can’t do it. It is blatantly partisan, and many of the taxes that he’s doing are illegal. So I’m thankful that the courts are stepping up and reminding him.
- Anne Kramer:
Governor, you’re moving to bring back state lawmakers to Annapolis for a special session this summer on redistricting. The attempt to do it during the regular General Assembly session was blocked by Senate President Bill Ferguson, who was concerned about legal challenges. Have you two worked out your differences on this now?
- Wes Moore:
Well, I’m glad to know that the Senate president has moved and evolved on this. It just took too long, because we are going to come back for a special session, but we shouldn’t have to. This should have been taken care of a long time ago, and the only thing we’re asking is that the Senate and the House get together to make sure we can actually have maps that are not just going to defend our democracy, but actually hear the will of the people. The House has already actually gone through this process, (it’s) already voted for this.
When we are watching the greatest form of political redlining taking place in our nation’s history, when we’re watching Black voter representation being denied by this federal administration, when I’m thinking about how hard people who came before us had to work for us to have the right to vote, now I’m just simply asking, what are we willing to do to keep it?
We will be continuing this conversation. It’s a conversation that I’m not going to move on from, and I just think that at this time, while we’re watching our democracy being not just challenged but being robbed in broad daylight, that we cannot just sit on our hands while we’re being punched in the face. Maryland needs to respond if other states in the country are being asked to respond.
- Shawn Anderson:
Let us play devil’s advocate on this. The head of the GOP party, Nicole Harris, who is the wife of (Maryland) Republican Congressman Andy Harris, is your target here on the redistricting effort. She was here with us on WTOP yesterday (Wednesday), and she maintained that the state should have at least, or should have at least, two Republican members of Congress. She pointed out the Eastern Shore is very conservative, and Western Maryland is very conservative. So wouldn’t that allow all Maryland residents to have some sort of representation of their political party on Capitol Hill?
- Wes Moore:
So, first, I don’t think that a political party deserves anything. I think elections aren’t supposed to be that way. Elections should be competitive, and the truth is, the most gerrymandered (congressional) district in the state of Maryland is the one that Andy Harris currently holds onto. You know, I believe in national redistricting reform. I believe that Congress needs to help set a pace and be able to get national redistricting reform done. But the truth is, when there was a (redistricting reform) bill that was being moved to Congress, do you know who voted against that? Andy Harris. Because he knows that he does not want a competitive district. So, no, I don’t think that he, nor anybody else, you know, is owed a congressional seat. I think the people determine what the congressional seat looks like, and I think having more competitive seats is not a bad thing for our democracy.
- Anne Kramer:
Wasn’t it, though, the state’s 6th congressional district that was gerrymandered more than any other district back in 2011? That’s when Gov. Martin O’Malley redrew the maps to include Montgomery County into the Western Maryland and Frederick County and Carroll County district at the time to get (GOP Rep.) Roscoe Bartlett out?
- Wes Moore:
No, in fact, in fact, the irony of what we’re seeing is, is that there’s really only a handful of congressional districts that are genuinely competitive that we have, not just in Maryland, but around the country. Ironically, one of them is the 6th congressional district, and so we’ve got a larger national problem that exists when less than 10% of all congressional seats in this country are competitive, where the biggest challenge becomes the primary. And the general election is not a competitive process. So I think that there has to be a way for us to have national redistricting reform to be able to fix the fact that we have so many elections that are not at all competitive, and I just believe that competitive elections are a better thing for our democracy.
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