Teen dies, woman wounded in shootings at weekend Maryland and Virginia car rallies

A 16-year-old boy who was shot at a car meetup early Saturday in Woodbridge, Virginia, has died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old boy who was shot at a car meetup early Saturday in Woodbridge, Virginia, has died from his injuries.

The meetup drew about 100 people to Woodbridge at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Prince William County police said.

“I guess there was some sort of altercation. There was a shooting and then our victim was struck in the upper body,” Lt. Jonathan Perok said.

Investigators are asking anyone who was there — or anyone with video — to contact Prince William County Police as they continue to investigate.

“Since there were multiple people in attendance, we’re sure someone has some sort of information that can help us track down who our shooter is,” Perok said.

The teen wasn’t the only shooting victim at a car meetup over the weekend.

Prince George’s County police said they went to a Landover meetup on the 2300 block of Beaver Road to interview witnesses after a woman walked into the University of Maryland Capital Region Hospital early Sunday with a gunshot wound.

“… People have been injured and killed at car meet ups. And despite all warnings from the Chief, people continue to put themselves at risk. Property and cars are damaged. Many drivers are there to sell dangerous drugs and are in possession of weapons,” Prince George’s County police said in a social media post about the incident.

Police across the region have been reminding residents attending car meetups to remain vigilant.

“Car meets in this region, not just in Prince William County, but across the DMV, are known to occur,” Perok said.

“Typically, we get advised of them and try to disperse crowds when we know about them. I don’t believe we knew about this one prior to the shooting taking place.”

Car lovers can also opt for events that are hosted by organizations in the region, which include security precautions.

“We would obviously encourage folks that if they like cars, if they’re into that scene, that they attend actual events that are a little more organized and structured,” Perok said.

See a map of the Prince William County shooting location below:

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