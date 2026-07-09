Montgomery County elections board certifies June 23 primary results

The certification confirmed Will Jawando's win over four other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for county executive.

The Montgomery County, Maryland, Board of Elections certified the June 23 primary election results at a meeting Wednesday, following a review and verification process for mail-in ballots that was completed Tuesday.

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The certification locked in Will Jawando’s win over four other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for county executive. Jawando, an at-large member of the Montgomery County Council, received 40% of the vote and declared victory on June 26.

His closest challenger, Andrew Friedson had 34% of the vote, and conceded the election two days later.

Jawando’s campaign said it was the widest margin of victory in an open county executive primary in nearly two decades. In November, he will face Republican Esther Wells.

In the county’s at-large council race, Democrats Marc Elrich, Scott Evan Goldberg, Laurie-Anne Sayles and Karla Silvestre and Republican Sherwin Wells advance to the Nov. 3 ballot.

Voters will select four candidates to serve on the nine-member council.

The top four Democrats bested a field of 17 in the primary, with the margin between fourth-place vote-getter Silvestre and fifth-place Fatmata Barrie a narrow .26%.

Silvestre declared victory Tuesday in a statement posted on social media.

A total of 161,146 ballots were cast, with more than 22% of eligible voters participating in the primary, the board said in a statement.

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