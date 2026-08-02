Maryland reports 1st human case of West Nile virus this year

Health officials confirmed the disease in a Capital Region resident, urging Marylanders to take preventive steps to reduce their risk of getting the virus.

The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus for the state this year, weeks after the mosquito-borne disease was traced to Anne Arundel County.

Health officials confirmed the disease in a Capital Region resident, urging Marylanders to take preventive steps to reduce their risk of getting the virus.

Prevention efforts include covering any exposed skin and using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors, as well as monitoring backyards and gardens for areas of high mosquito activity, especially standing water.

The health department said even small amounts of water in a discarded can or container can serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes, as can clogged rain gutters and drain pipes.

MDH announced the case weeks after the Anne Arundel County Department of Health confirmed mosquitoes pools in the county had tested positive for the disease.

“We are in the season when the West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne viruses can spread in Maryland,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Meg Sullivan in a release.

“Your best defense against West Nile virus is to protect yourself from mosquitoes, such as using insect repellent, covering exposed skin, and eliminating standing water near your home.”

Humans can get the West Nile virus through mosquitoes infected by feeding on birds that have the virus, according to the MDH. In rare instances, the virus may be spread from person to person through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding or from a pregnant mother to fetus.

Many people do not show symptoms from the virus, but those who do can develop mild symptoms such as fever, headache and body aches and occasionally a skin rash and swollen lymph glands. Symptoms may last a few days or as long as several weeks. However, individuals who are older than 50 or have immunocompromised conditions can become seriously ill.

While birds are not routinely tested for West Nile virus in Maryland, sick or injured birds can be reported to an appropriate local wildlife rehabilitator by calling 1-877-463-6497.

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