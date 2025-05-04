Ashburn man heading to prison after duping clients out of $4M

An Ashburn, Virginia, financial scammer was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for fraud after federal prosecutors say he duped clients out of millions of dollars.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

An Ashburn, Virginia, financial scammer was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for fraud after federal prosecutors say he duped clients out of millions of dollars.

In addition to his prison time, Andrew Corbman, 53, must pay $4.15 million in restitution.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Corbman worked for several years with two individuals and two couples who loaned him money believing he would invest the funds and earn significant returns.

The clients were unaware, however, that Corbman in 2016 was suspended and permanently barred by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority from acting as a financial advisor. He had also filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

“Through false claims of investing success, Corbman induced his Clients to loan him up to $4.2 million, promising to invest or continue investing the money in stock market options trading,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “Corbman promised to repay the loans at high rates of return, as much as a 30% annual interest rate, plus a share of his own trading profits.”