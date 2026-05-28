Independence High School turns a lab into a fast casual restaurant to prepare students for what could be their first paying job.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. To prep kids for workforce, Loudoun Co. school turns classroom into restaurant

A long line of teachers and staff formed just outside the Food Science Lab at Independence High School on Friday afternoon.

They reviewed a custom menu for a makeshift restaurant called “Club Soda,” and when they reached the front of the line, placed an order with a student. It was entered digitally and each order was priced, stuck to a cup, and brought inside the classroom for students to prepare.

For a fifth year, the Loudoun County school has turned the facility into a fast casual restaurant, preparing students for what could be their first paying job.

“I currently have a job as a food runner, but I’d say it definitely helps with what it’s going to be like in an actual restaurant with food running, hosting, and handling food safety and sanitation, and when it comes to handling customers and preferences,” sophomore Jayda Smith said.

The students baked batches of cookies and soft pretzels in advance. The school covers the cost of the ingredients, sodas, syrups and other products.

Part of the exercise is a focus on listening while taking orders and adjusting when a customer orders something that isn’t exactly how the recipe is prepared. There’s a similar emphasis on sanitation and hygiene habits in a kitchen, including wearing a uniform and changing gloves regularly.

Students at Independence High School are learning the ropes of joining the workforce. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman They reviewed a custom menu for a makeshift restaurant called “Club Soda.” (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman For a fifth year, the Loudoun County school has turned the facility into a fast casual restaurant, preparing students for what could be their first job. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman The group created batches of cookies and soft pretzels in advance. The school covers the cost of the ingredients, sodas, syrups and other products. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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“We are preparing our students to enter into the ‘real world,’” said Alexandra Swinimer, the school’s family and consumer sciences teacher.

“They’re those skills that we want them, and employers are telling us, that they need them to have, those soft skills. How do you talk to a customer? How do you adjust when something doesn’t go the way that you are anticipating for it to go?”

Sophomore Jace Flynn signed up for the class because of his interest in cooking. He enjoyed cooking with his mom at home and was eager to learn new recipes.

Friday’s exercise presented a communication challenge, he said, because there are some student workers he didn’t know. Keeping track of customer orders was also essential, “because if there’s sugar free, you’ve got to really pay attention to that, because the slip-ups happen real easily. You have to hold yourself accountable, make sure you really read what they want,” he said.

The hope, Swinimer said, is for students to engage with teachers and staff outside of the traditional classroom setting and feel proud about making something that someone else has enjoyed.

“Everybody kind of enjoys playing store, even as teenagers,” Swinimer said.

The school is in talks to take the activity beyond the classroom walls, either to farmers markets or elementary school open houses.

“Everybody’s feeding themselves, everybody’s getting dressed every morning, everyone’s taking care of their family unit, whatever that looks like,” Swinimer said.

“And so these classes are incredibly important for our students, because it is helping them become the citizens of the world that we want them to be.”

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