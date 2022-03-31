RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians leaving Chernobyl | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | How to help
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » CBP seizes counterfeit watches…

CBP seizes counterfeit watches at Dulles with ‘value’ of $250k

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 31, 2022, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A passenger arriving at Dulles International Airport last week was bringing in a bag of watches and other items worth more than a quarter-million dollars. Or, they would have been if they were real.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Thursday said they found 18 watches, which bore designer names such as Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Cartier and Rolex, as well as a fake Louis Vuitton handbag and Ray-Ban sunglasses, all in the suitcase of a traveler from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who arrived at Dulles from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 20.

The CBP said in a statement that they held on to the items and let the traveler go, then worked with their Consumer Products and Mass Merchandise Center of Excellence and Expertise, determining they were indeed fakes. They were made in China, and the traveler bought them in Pakistan. They would have been worth about $254,000, the agency said.

Two of the watches seized by Customs and Border Protection at Dulles International Airport. (Courtesy CBP)

“Customs and Border Protection remains committed to protecting U.S. businesses and consumers by intercepting counterfeit and potentially harmful goods that help fund transnational criminal groups,” said Daniel Escobedo, CBP’s area port director for the area port of D.C.

CBP said in the statement that they seized more than 20,000 counterfeit items in fiscal 2021. If they’d been authentic, they’d have been worth more than $2 billion.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD Cloud Exchange: Renata Spinks on USMC’s acceleration to the cloud

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

Diversity goals a key priority under OPM's fiscal 2022-2026 strategic plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up