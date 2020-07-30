CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington cracks down on crowded streets | Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021 | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Leesburg to close block…

Leesburg to close block in historic downtown, create weekend outdoor dining areas

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

July 30, 2020, 7:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Starting July 31, South King Street, between Loudoun and East Market Streets in Leesburg will be closed to traffic, and local restaurants will create temporary weekend outdoor dining areas. This will expand seating capacity for restaurants affected by COVID-19 restrictions. (Neal Augenstein/WTOP)

With the number of dining room customers reduced by COVID-19 restrictions, Leesburg will close a block of South King Street every Friday and Saturday night to create temporary outdoor dining areas for nearby businesses in the Virginia town.

Starting Friday, July 31, South King Street — also known as Virginia Route 15 — will be closed, between Market and Loudoun Streets, at 3:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Participating restaurants will be able to host customers outdoors in the shut-down block, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Restaurants taking part this weekend include Black Hoof Brewing Company, Delirium Cafe, Echelon Wine Bar, King Street Oyster Bar, Leesburg Gourmet, and The Wine Kitchen, according to a news release from Leesburg.

Customers will not be allowed to congregate in the street, and will be required to maintain appropriate physical distancing, to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread.

There will be no live performances or other outdoor entertainment, although the town in encouraging customers to visit downtown shops.

For customers preferring to eat Leesburg restaurant food at home, there will be designated on-street parking spaces for delivery and pickup on East and West Market Street, adjacent to the King Street intersection.

The expanded outdoor seating capacity program will run through Oct. 24.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up