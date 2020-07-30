Leesburg to close block in historic downtown, create weekend outdoor dining areas

Leesburg is expanding seating capacity for restaurants in the historic downtown by creating temporary weekend outdoor dining areas on a block of South King Street.

With the number of dining room customers reduced by COVID-19 restrictions, Leesburg will close a block of South King Street every Friday and Saturday night to create temporary outdoor dining areas for nearby businesses in the Virginia town.

Starting Friday, July 31, South King Street — also known as Virginia Route 15 — will be closed, between Market and Loudoun Streets, at 3:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Participating restaurants will be able to host customers outdoors in the shut-down block, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Restaurants taking part this weekend include Black Hoof Brewing Company, Delirium Cafe, Echelon Wine Bar, King Street Oyster Bar, Leesburg Gourmet, and The Wine Kitchen, according to a news release from Leesburg.

Customers will not be allowed to congregate in the street, and will be required to maintain appropriate physical distancing, to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread.

There will be no live performances or other outdoor entertainment, although the town in encouraging customers to visit downtown shops.

For customers preferring to eat Leesburg restaurant food at home, there will be designated on-street parking spaces for delivery and pickup on East and West Market Street, adjacent to the King Street intersection.

The expanded outdoor seating capacity program will run through Oct. 24.

