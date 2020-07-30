OC BikeFest and Delmarva Bike Week postponed due to pandemic

The milestone anniversaries for OC BikeFest and Delmarva Bike Week have been postponed due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The milestone anniversaries for OC BikeFest and Delmarva Bike Week on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have been postponed due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers for OC BikeFest and Delmarva Bike Week announced the “incredibly difficult” decision to move the events’ 10th and 20th anniversary celebrations, respectively, from Sept. 16-20, 2020 to Sept. 15-19, 2021.

The decision came after extensive discussions with Ocean City and the Worcester County Health Department.

“This year, the uncertainty is too great to risk that trust and safely produce the quality events each of you have come to expect. As mentioned, this decision has been very difficult, but when it comes to the safety of all those involved, we know it is the right decision,” the Town of Ocean City, said in a statement.

Ticketholders for the 2020 events were asked to “standby” until Aug. 5 for information regarding passes.

OC BikeFest dubs itself the largest motorcycle rally on the East Coast, bringing over 100,000 bikers to the Eastern Shore toward the end of summer to enjoy bike shows and rock concerts.

This year’s concerts in Ocean City would have included Foghat, George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and Billy Idol.

Cheap Trick, ZZ Top and Stone Temple Pilots performed in 2019.