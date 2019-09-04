Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. parade will…

Loudoun Co. parade will honor team that made it to Little League World Series

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

September 4, 2019, 9:00 PM

South Riding, Virginia’s Brody Harris (14), Michael Bowden (3), Joe Ross (5) and Matt Coleman (1) watch from the dugout against River Ridge, Louisiana during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. River Ridge, Louisiana won the game 10-0. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

The Loudoun South team that made it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is getting some official recognition — and appreciation — back home in Virginia.

Loudoun County will hold a parade to honor the team in South Riding on Saturday, Sept. 14, Dulles South Supervisor Matt Letourneau announced during a Tuesday board meeting.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the Dulles South Recreation and Community Center and run down to  Riding Center Drive to Freedom High School.

The celebration will continue with a festival and ceremony to recognize all the Little League teams in the county. There will be inflatables, games, music and food.

By winning the Southeast Regional Championship, the Loudoun South team — consisting of children between the ages of 10 and 12 — became the first Virginia team in 25 years to make it to the Little League World Series.

Loudoun South pitchers threw two no-hitters in the team’s first games, becoming only the sixth U.S. team to accomplish the feat in Williamsport.

The Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation, in recognition of the team’s success: “They secured their spot as one of the most successful teams in Loudoun County and as one of the best Little League baseball teams in the world.”

Also, the board issued a proclamation saluting the Loudoun South team of 8- to 10 year olds, who won the Virginia State Championship for the third time in five years.

South Riding, Va.,m pitcher Justin Lee (22) wipes his face after giving up a grand slam to River Ridge, La.’s Reece Roussel during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Va., starting pitcher Justin Lee collects himself on the mound during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against River Ridge, La., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Louisiana won 10-0. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.’s Chase Obstgarten collects himself on the mound during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against River Ridge, La., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.Louisiana won 10-0 in five innings. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.’s Justin Lee delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against River Ridge, La., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s right fielder Michael Bowden (3) catches a ball hit by River Ridge, Louisiana’s Conner Perrot during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s catcher Noah Culpepper, Brady Yates (15), pitcher Justin Lee (22) and Chase Obstgarten (17) meet on the pitchers mound against River Ridge, Louisiana during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. River Ridge, Louisiana won the game 10-0. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s pitcher Justin Lee tags out River Ridge, Louisiana’s Derek DeLatte (7) before he reaches first base as first baseman Matt Coleman, left, watches during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. River Ridge, Louisiana won the game 10-0. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
River Ridge, Louisiana pitcher Marshall Louque, right, celebrates with Egan Prather, center, after a 10-0 win over South Riding, Virginia in an elimination baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Louque pitched a no-hitter in the win. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
River Ridge, Louisiana’s Conner Perrot (9) is surrounded by teammates after driving in the tenth run of the game, and the game winner during the fifth inning of an elimination baseball game against South Riding, Virginia at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. River Ridge, Louisiana won 10-0. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
River Ridge, Louisiana’s Conner Perrot, center, is surrounded by teammates after driving in the tenth run of the game, and the game winner during the fifth inning of an elimination baseball game against South Riding, Virginia at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. River Ridge, Louisiana won 10-0. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
The Loudoun South Little League team warms up before a U.S. Final game against Wailuku, Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (WTOP/John Domen)
South Riding, Virginia’s Noah Culpepper, left, celebrates with Kian Henson after Henson’s double against Wailuku, Hawaii during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.,pitcher Brady Yates reacts after giving up three runs to Wailuku, Hawaii, during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Nakea Kahalehau (9) scores as he slides under the tag of South Riding, Va., catcher Noah Culpepper during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s Colton Hicks (9) drives in a run with a triple off Wailuku, Hawaii’s Kaedyn Miyake-Matsubayashi (6) during the first inning of an baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Bransyn Hong (22) throws to first after getting the force out on South Riding, Va.’s Brady Yates during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Virginia’s Justin Lee was safe at first. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Shiloh Gilliland (13) celebrates on second base near South Riding, Va.’s Chase Obstgarten (17) after driving in two runs with a double off pitcher Liam Thyen during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Nakea Kahalehau, right, scores ahead of the tag by South Riding, Va.’s Noah Culpepper during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.’s Justin Lee delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against Wailuku, Hawaii, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s Chase Obstgarten (17) is tagged out attempting to steal home by Wailuku, Hawaii’s Duke Aloy during the third inning of an baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.’s Chase Obstgarten, left, is tagged out attempting to steal home by Wailuku, Hawaii’s Duke Aloy, center, with umpire Matthew Bingaman watching during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Hawaii won 12-9. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii, shortstop Bransyn Hong throws to first after forcing out South Riding, Va.’s Brady Yates (15) at second base during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.’s Liam Thyen (8) stands in the outfield after being removed from the pitching mound, with Joe Ross, left, and Noah Culpepper during the third inning of a baseball game against Wailuku, Hawaii, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Nakea Kahalehau, left, scores under the tag by South Riding, Va.’s Noah Culpepper during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Hawaii won 12-9. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Marley Sebastian, left, scores on a wild pitch as the throw from South Riding, Va., catcher Noah Culpepper gets past pitcher Chase Obstgarten, allowing a second run to score during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Hawaii won 12-9. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.’s Chase Obstgarten, left, is tagged out attempting to steal home by Wailuku, Hawaii’s Duke Aloy, center, with umpire Matthew Bingaman watching during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Hawaii won 12-9. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Marley Sebastian, left, scores on a wild pitch as the throw from South Riding, Va., catcher Noah Culpepper gets past pitcher Chase Obstgarten, right, allowing a second run to score during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Hawaii won 12-9. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s starting pitcher Justin Lee (22) reacts after Wailuku, Hawaii scores three runs during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Nakea Kahalehau reaches first base safely as the ball gets away from South Riding, Virginia’s first baseman Liam Thyen (8) during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s Noah Culpepper (2) stands on third base and celebrates his teammates Kian Henson double against Wailuku, Hawaii during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
