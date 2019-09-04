Loudoun Co. parade will honor team that made it to Little League World Series

Loudoun County will hold a parade to recognize the team of 10 through 12 year olds who made it to the Little League World Series, in Williamsport.

The Loudoun South team that made it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is getting some official recognition — and appreciation — back home in Virginia.

Loudoun County will hold a parade to honor the team in South Riding on Saturday, Sept. 14, Dulles South Supervisor Matt Letourneau announced during a Tuesday board meeting.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the Dulles South Recreation and Community Center and run down to Riding Center Drive to Freedom High School.

The celebration will continue with a festival and ceremony to recognize all the Little League teams in the county. There will be inflatables, games, music and food.

By winning the Southeast Regional Championship, the Loudoun South team — consisting of children between the ages of 10 and 12 — became the first Virginia team in 25 years to make it to the Little League World Series.

Loudoun South pitchers threw two no-hitters in the team’s first games, becoming only the sixth U.S. team to accomplish the feat in Williamsport.

The Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation, in recognition of the team’s success: “They secured their spot as one of the most successful teams in Loudoun County and as one of the best Little League baseball teams in the world.”

Also, the board issued a proclamation saluting the Loudoun South team of 8- to 10 year olds, who won the Virginia State Championship for the third time in five years.

