Loudoun South loses to Louisiana 10-0 in no-hitter, is eliminated from Little League World Series

Abigail Constantino
and J. Brooks | @JBrooksWTOP

August 22, 2019, 9:53 PM

South Riding, Va.'s Justin Lee delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against River Ridge, La., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.’s Justin Lee delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against River Ridge, La., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
River Ridge, La.'s Reece Roussel (22) scores ahead of the tag by South Riding, Va.'s Noah Culpepper during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
River Ridge, La.’ s Reece Roussel (22) scores ahead of the tag by South Riding, Va.’s Noah Culpepper during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
Loudoun South congratulates the team from Louisiana after losing to them in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (WTOP/John Domen)
Loudoun South reporters cheer on the team after losing to Louisiana in the Little League World Series. (WTOP/John Domen)
The Loudoun South game against Louisiana gets underway after a rain delay. (WTOP/John Domen)
Loudoun South’s supporters watch as the team plays. (WTOP/John Domen)
After nearly an hour of rain delay, Loudoun South lost to the team from Louisiana 10-0, failing to get a hit, and ending their run in the Little League World Series.

When Louisiana’s lead reached 10 runs by the bottom of the fifth inning, the game ended. The so-called “mercy rule” calls for a game to end if the winning team is ahead by 15 runs after three innings of play or 10 runs after four innings played by the trailing team.

Loudoun South coach Alan Bowden said during a new conference that he is very proud of his team, based in South Riding, Virginia.

“It’s been a long road; we’ve been together for over 80 days, and I never dreamed we would get here,” Bowden said.

Faced with a talented pitcher,  Marshall Louque, Bowden said he knew his team would have to play a really good game — playing well defensively, trying to scratch out base hits and running the bases well, while hoping Louisiana might make mistakes.

Louque pitched five innings of no-hit baseball.

When they were down by eight runs, Bowden reminded his squad they had scored the same number of runs in a single inning in previous games, and that the game was far from over.

“Obviously with that team and that pitcher, it’s a steep hill to climb. But the [Loudoun South] kids never give up,” Bowden said.

He said that it can be difficult to tell a group of 12-year-olds to keep their heads up after being 10-runned in a semifinal. But he said, “They have nothing to hang their heads about.”

Bowden thanked the Loudoun South community and the county for the support shown to the team.

“I cannot say enough how important it was to our run, to our kids. It’s just a phenomenal community,” he said.

Bowden said when the boys are 25 or 30-years-old, he thinks they will look back every year and watch the Little League World Series with a lot more passion and interest and think, “We were there, and we did well.”

“It’s been a dreamlike run, and I’m very proud of them,” Bowden said.

Louisiana will next take on Hawaii on Saturday in the U.S. championship game. The winner will face either Japan or Curacao in Sunday’s Little League Baseball World Series Final.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report from Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

South Riding, Va.,m pitcher Justin Lee (22) wipes his face after giving up a grand slam to River Ridge, La.’s Reece Roussel during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Va., starting pitcher Justin Lee collects himself on the mound during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against River Ridge, La., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Louisiana won 10-0. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.’s Chase Obstgarten collects himself on the mound during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against River Ridge, La., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.Louisiana won 10-0 in five innings. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.’s Justin Lee delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against River Ridge, La., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s right fielder Michael Bowden (3) catches a ball hit by River Ridge, Louisiana’s Conner Perrot during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s catcher Noah Culpepper, Brady Yates (15), pitcher Justin Lee (22) and Chase Obstgarten (17) meet on the pitchers mound against River Ridge, Louisiana during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. River Ridge, Louisiana won the game 10-0. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s Brody Harris (14), Michael Bowden (3), Joe Ross (5) and Matt Coleman (1) watch from the dugout against River Ridge, Louisiana during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. River Ridge, Louisiana won the game 10-0. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s pitcher Justin Lee tags out River Ridge, Louisiana’s Derek DeLatte (7) before he reaches first base as first baseman Matt Coleman, left, watches during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. River Ridge, Louisiana won the game 10-0. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
River Ridge, Louisiana pitcher Marshall Louque, right, celebrates with Egan Prather, center, after a 10-0 win over South Riding, Virginia in an elimination baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Louque pitched a no-hitter in the win. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
River Ridge, Louisiana’s Conner Perrot (9) is surrounded by teammates after driving in the tenth run of the game, and the game winner during the fifth inning of an elimination baseball game against South Riding, Virginia at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. River Ridge, Louisiana won 10-0. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
River Ridge, Louisiana’s Conner Perrot, center, is surrounded by teammates after driving in the tenth run of the game, and the game winner during the fifth inning of an elimination baseball game against South Riding, Virginia at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. River Ridge, Louisiana won 10-0. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
The Loudoun South Little League team warms up before a U.S. Final game against Wailuku, Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (WTOP/John Domen)
South Riding, Virginia’s Noah Culpepper, left, celebrates with Kian Henson after Henson’s double against Wailuku, Hawaii during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.,pitcher Brady Yates reacts after giving up three runs to Wailuku, Hawaii, during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Nakea Kahalehau (9) scores as he slides under the tag of South Riding, Va., catcher Noah Culpepper during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s Colton Hicks (9) drives in a run with a triple off Wailuku, Hawaii’s Kaedyn Miyake-Matsubayashi (6) during the first inning of an baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Bransyn Hong (22) throws to first after getting the force out on South Riding, Va.’s Brady Yates during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Virginia’s Justin Lee was safe at first. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Shiloh Gilliland (13) celebrates on second base near South Riding, Va.’s Chase Obstgarten (17) after driving in two runs with a double off pitcher Liam Thyen during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Nakea Kahalehau, right, scores ahead of the tag by South Riding, Va.’s Noah Culpepper during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.’s Justin Lee delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against Wailuku, Hawaii, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s Chase Obstgarten (17) is tagged out attempting to steal home by Wailuku, Hawaii’s Duke Aloy during the third inning of an baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.’s Chase Obstgarten, left, is tagged out attempting to steal home by Wailuku, Hawaii’s Duke Aloy, center, with umpire Matthew Bingaman watching during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Hawaii won 12-9. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii, shortstop Bransyn Hong throws to first after forcing out South Riding, Va.’s Brady Yates (15) at second base during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.’s Liam Thyen (8) stands in the outfield after being removed from the pitching mound, with Joe Ross, left, and Noah Culpepper during the third inning of a baseball game against Wailuku, Hawaii, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Nakea Kahalehau, left, scores under the tag by South Riding, Va.’s Noah Culpepper during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Hawaii won 12-9. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Marley Sebastian, left, scores on a wild pitch as the throw from South Riding, Va., catcher Noah Culpepper gets past pitcher Chase Obstgarten, allowing a second run to score during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Hawaii won 12-9. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Va.’s Chase Obstgarten, left, is tagged out attempting to steal home by Wailuku, Hawaii’s Duke Aloy, center, with umpire Matthew Bingaman watching during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Hawaii won 12-9. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Marley Sebastian, left, scores on a wild pitch as the throw from South Riding, Va., catcher Noah Culpepper gets past pitcher Chase Obstgarten, right, allowing a second run to score during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Hawaii won 12-9. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s starting pitcher Justin Lee (22) reacts after Wailuku, Hawaii scores three runs during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
Wailuku, Hawaii’s Nakea Kahalehau reaches first base safely as the ball gets away from South Riding, Virginia’s first baseman Liam Thyen (8) during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
South Riding, Virginia’s Noah Culpepper (2) stands on third base and celebrates his teammates Kian Henson double against Wailuku, Hawaii during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP/Tom E. Puskar)
