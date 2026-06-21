From fatal crashes to shootings, DC region records deadly weekend

It has been a nightmarish weekend across the region as multiple reports of fatal crashes and shootings were reported in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

It has been a nightmarish weekend across the region as multiple reports of fatal crashes and shootings were reported in D.C., Maryland and Virginia — plus, a fatality in Delaware with local links.

Authorities are investigating two deadly crashes involving motorcycles and an e-bike, among other fatal incidents.

Maryland

3 dead in Bowie plane crash

A single-engine plane crashed near a residential neighborhood late Saturday in Bowie, Maryland, leaving three people dead, according to police.

The single-engine Piper Cherokee crashed around 11:30 p.m. with a pilot and two passengers on board, according to Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo. All three people on board were men. Identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, police said.

The plane was en route from Ocean City, New Jersey, to Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Russo said.

Read more from Valerie Bonk.

Motorcycles crash in Montgomery County

In Rockville, Montgomery County police said two Honda motorcycles were traveling together westbound on Norbeck Road around 1:16 a.m. Sunday when they made contact with each other near Hannans Way. Both riders lost control.

One motorcyclist was found with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the second motorcyclist stayed at the scene and was not injured.

The Montgomery County Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Police said the name of the man who died will be released after his family has been notified.

Potomac-area woman killed in Rehoboth Beach

In Delaware, state police are investigating a fatal e-bike crash involving a woman from Potomac, Maryland.

Investigators said a GMC Sierra 2500 was traveling south on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach around 11:30 a.m. Saturday when an e-bike rider, also heading south in the designated bicycle lane, entered the travel lanes for reasons still under investigation.

The GMC struck the e-bike and rider. Police said the rider, a 66-year-old woman from Potomac, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The driver, a 64-year-old man from Perryville, Maryland, was not injured. The road was closed for about two hours while investigators worked at the scene.

Woman dies after late-night Capitol Heights shooting

A woman died after a shooting late Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers responded just after 11 p.m. to the 1400 block of Doewood Lane, south of Addison Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Read more by LaDawn Black.

Virginia

Pedestrian dies after early morning crash on GW Parkway

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday on the northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway near Columbia Island, according to the U.S. Park Police.

Officers responded to the crash around 4 a.m. after receiving a report of an adult male who had been hit on the parkway.

Read more by LaDawn Black.

Fatal Fairfax Co. car crash under investigation

An investigation is being carried out by the Virginia State Police into a fatal single vehicle crash that took place in Fairfax County on Sunday, shortly after 2:15 a.m.

The crash occurred at the exit to Route 286 on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, according to state police.

Officials said the car, which was traveling at an undisclosed high rate of speed, “went off of the road and struck approximately 75 feet of guardrail before striking a tree and going 50 feet down an embankment.”

A total of three people were inside the vehicle, two of whom — the driver and a passenger — died at the scene. The second passenger in the car was pulled out of the car by bystanders, state police said.

An investigation into the crash continues.

DC

3 arrested after DC car chase crash kills moped rider

One person is dead and three people are in police custody after a car crashed into a moped in Northwest D.C. Saturday night.

U.S. Park Police said the incident began on Rock Creek Parkway northbound around 5:40 p.m., where police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle. The driver fled, exited the parkway and crossed the Connecticut Avenue Bridge.

Near Connecticut Avenue and Kalorama Road NW, the car crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a person on a moped.

Read more by Jeffery Leon.

Police identify man found dead inside car

A man was found dead inside a car in southeast on Saturday and D.C. police are investigating.

Authorities said officers were called to the 1400 block of Bruce Place SE around 11:50 a.m. for a report of an unconscious person.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Manuel Enrique Garcia Reyes suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through their investigation, police said they determined the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Shippen Lane SE.

So far, no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this story.

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