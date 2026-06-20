Measles case confirmed in Maryland resident who passed through Dulles and DC clinic

The local health agencies of the District, Maryland and Virginia issued announcements of the case on Saturday, urging anyone who believes they have been exposed to contact their health providers and stay at home if they feel sick.

A confirmed measles case has been found in a Maryland resident who traveled through Dulles Airport and went to an urgent care office in the District, area health officials said.

The local health agencies of the District, Maryland and Virginia issued announcements of the case on Saturday, urging anyone who believes they have been exposed to contact their health providers and stay at home if they feel sick.

On June 17, the person traveled through Concourse C, the International Arrivals Building and baggage claim areas of Dulles International Airport between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Later that day, between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., the person was at Mary’s Center urgent care clinic on Ontario Road in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C.

Measles is highly contagious. It can spread through the air through coughs, breathing, and sneezes. Early symptoms can include fevers of over 101 degrees, coughs, runny noses, watery eyes and face or body rashes. Symptoms can develop as soon as seven days or as long as 21 days after exposure.

Health officials say that if you have received two doses of a measle-containing vaccine or were born before 1957, you are generally considered protected from the measles. Those who are not fully vaccinated should contact their health providers.

Measles outbreaks are continuing to rise as over 2,000 measles cases have been confirmed nationwide this year, according to the CDC.

This is the fourth measles case Maryland officials have reported this year. The state reported three cases in April.

In Virginia, health officials confirmed a case of measles that traveled through Dulles Airport on April 23 and April 24.

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