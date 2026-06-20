Woman dies after late-night Capitol Heights shooting

Officers responded just after 11 p.m. to the 1400 block of Doewood Lane, south of Addison Road.

A woman died after a shooting late Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers responded just after 11 p.m. to the 1400 block of Doewood Lane, south of Addison Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police have not released additional details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers.

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