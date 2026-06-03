3 arrested after DC car chase crash kills moped rider

One person is dead and three people are in police custody after a car crashed into a moped in Northwest D.C. Saturday night.

One person is dead and three people are in police custody after a car crashed into a moped in Northwest D.C. Saturday night.

U.S. Park Police said that the incident began on Rock Creek Parkway northbound around 5:40 p.m., where police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle. The driver fled, exited the parkway and crossed the Connecticut Avenue Bridge.

Near Connecticut Avenue and Kalorama Road NW, the car crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a person on a moped.

The car then hit another vehicle before coming to a stop.

D.C. Fire and EMS and Park Police officers rushed to help the moped rider, but the person died at the scene. Two people in the struck vehicle were taken to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.

Three people in the fleeing car were arrested by D.C. police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact D.C. police by calling 202-727-9089 or by texting 50411.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.