Pedestrian dies after early morning crash on GW Parkway

Officers responded to the crash around 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a pedestrian who had been hit on the parkway.

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday on the northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway near Columbia Island, according to the U.S. Park Police.

Officers responded to the crash around 4 a.m. after receiving a report of an adult male who had been hit on the parkway.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and called 911.

The person was taken by Arlington County Fire and Rescue to a local hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

The northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway were closed at Interstate 395 while investigators conducted accident reconstruction.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. U.S. Park Police said no additional information was available.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.