Deadly plane crash in Bowie, Maryland State Police say

A single-engine plane crashed Sunday morning in Bowie, Maryland State Police said.

A single-engine plane crashed Sunday morning in Bowie, Maryland State Police said.

Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mike Yourishin told WTOP crews are on the scene. Maryland State Police said a news briefing will be held at 8 a.m.

.@MDSP on scene of a fatal single engine plane crash in Bowie. PIO on scene for an 8am briefing. Media staging at Annapolis Road and Superior Lane. — MD State Police (@MDSP) June 21, 2026

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