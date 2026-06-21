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Deadly plane crash in Bowie, Maryland State Police say

WTOP Staff | WTOP_website@wtop.com

June 21, 2026, 7:34 AM

A single-engine plane crashed Sunday morning in Bowie, Maryland State Police said.

Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mike Yourishin told WTOP crews are on the scene. Maryland State Police said a news briefing will be held at 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

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