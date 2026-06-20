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Virginia giraffe calves, missing since 2025, found safe

LaDawn Black | ladawn.black@wtop.com

June 20, 2026, 5:31 PM

Virginia Attorney General’s Office says missing giraffe calves linked to the Natural Bridge Zoo have been located and placed in a facility that specializes in giraffe care.

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According to the attorney general’s office, the calves disappeared in 2025 and were found following an extensive investigation. Officials said the animals have been safely relocated and are receiving appropriate medical and behavioral care.

The attorney general’s office said the outcome reflects its commitment to public safety, community protection and holding lawbreakers accountable.

Because the criminal investigation remains ongoing, officials said no additional details can be released at this time.

The attorney general’s office also thanked the public for its support during the investigation.

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LaDawn Black

LaDawn Black is a digital writer and editor with WTOP News.

ladawn.black@wtop.com

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