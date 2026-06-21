‘You’re not alone’: Pride marchers say visibility is critical

While there was not a drop of rain on Saturday, D.C. was covered in rainbows thanks to the tens of thousands of people who lined 14th Street to witness the Capital Pride Parade.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 20: People march in the Capitol Pride Parade on June 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Capitol LGBT parade had been postponed due to President Trump’s UFC fight at the White House. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images) Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 20: People march in the Capitol Pride Parade on June 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Capitol LGBT parade had been postponed due to President Trump’s UFC fight at the White House. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images) Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 20: An attendee waves a pride flag at the Capitol Pride Parade on June 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Capitol LGBT parade had been postponed due to President Trump’s UFC fight at the White House. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images) Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 20: People march in the Capitol Pride Parade on June 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Capitol LGBT parade had been postponed due to President Trump’s UFC fight at the White House. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images) Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 20: A pro-Palestinian group marches in the Capitol Pride Parade on June 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Capitol LGBT parade had been postponed due to President Trump’s UFC fight at the White House. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images) Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images Parade-goers participate in the annual Capital Pride Parade in Washington, DC, on June 20, 2026. (Photo by Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images) Photo by Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images Parade-goers participate in the annual Capital Pride Parade in Washington, DC, on June 20, 2026. (Photo by Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images) Photo by Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images Parade-goers participate in the annual Capital Pride Parade in Washington, DC, on June 20, 2026. (Photo by Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images) Photo by Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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While there was not a drop of rain on Saturday, D.C. was covered in rainbows thanks to the tens of thousands of people who lined 14th Street to witness the Capital Pride Parade.

The Pride Festival and concert take place Sunday in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The annual celebration started in 1975, when bookstore owner Deacon Maccubbin originated a gay pride block party. Some 2,000 people showed up outside Lambda Rising on 20th Street NW in the Dupont neighborhood, and for 52 consecutive years the party has continued each Pride Month.

A lot has changed over the years, including same-sex marriage and the Supreme Court ruling that dictates a person can’t be fired for being gay or transgender. Some in the LGBTQ+ community believe Pride events are particularly important in the current political environment.

‘Chance for people to come and see they’re not alone’

Right before Saturday’s parade kicked off at 14th and T Streets NW, political activist and Washington Blade columnist Peter Rosenstein told WTOP that the day was important for young people.

“This is a chance for people to come and see they’re not alone,” Rosenstein said. “They can make it, they can do what they want, they can feel free to come out.”

Along with marching bands, dance troupes and community groups, many churches — including the Washington National Cathedral — participated in the parade.

The Rev. Spencer Brown, the congregation priest associate at the National Cathedral, said he is at the parade because it’s what he wanted to see when he was growing up.

“It’s important for us to be here today because we know that God’s love knows no bounds,” Brown said. “What better way to not only celebrate it, but continue the work of justice that we have in this day and age for all people to save all the lives that we can.”

DC leadership joins festivities

From the first gay pride day in 1975, leaders in the D.C. government have been showing up.

D.C. Councilmember John Wilson joined Maccubbin on stage that day, and long before Marion Barry was known as the mayor for life, he attended pride events.

Continuing the tradition in the parade this year were two people who won local elections on Tuesday: Janeese Lewis George and Robert White, the Democratic nominees for D.C. mayor and D.C. delegate, respectively.

Also there in a more spectator role was former D.C. Councilmember Carol Schwartz, whose time in elected office dates back to the 1980s when she served as an at-large councilmember.

Schwartz was decked out in a colorful leaf‑print dress at the start of the parade. She told WTOP that she remembers the first Pride Day and that she’s been to every one since.

“It was thrilling,” Schwartz said. “It’s always thrilling.”

Schwartz believes that with what’s going on with the national government — when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights — it’s important for allies to “show up.”

‘They all deserve better’

One of the groups marching was SPARTA Pride, which represents transgender active‑duty service members, veterans, and their dependents.

Gwen Fite, the board’s secretary, told WTOP that many service members have been “kicked out of the service over the last year.”

“They have lost benefits, and we have so many people that have been on foreign deployments, served their country, and they all deserve better,” Fite said. “And the people of D.C. know that.”

The reason they march, Fite said, was so people could see them “visible and proud of their service is going to hopefully swing the needle and get all of us patriots what they deserve.”

For those who have never been to a pride parade event, they may be surprised by how diverse they are.

Jennifer Bendery was marching with D.C. Public Schools along with her elementary‑school‑aged daughter because she wants her to “grow up just seeing rainbows and support for all people.”

“I want to raise my daughter in a world where she sees joy and celebration and diversity, and I want her to grow up seeing that everybody is welcome just the way they are,” Bendery said.

“I want her to learn that again and again and again.”

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