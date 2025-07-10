Md. Transportation Secretary Wiedefeld looks back on career as he steps down

The Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore. What went through your head when you first heard about that? Just the gravity of it, and, as you said, the human element of it, but then also the logistics of it.

When I first got that call, you know, like 1:50 a.m., and was told that had occurred. Some of the information was wrong, and I knew would be wrong because it’s just in the heat of the moment. But as that started to come into focus, the sense of that tragedy, the first thing in all of our minds is, ‘How many people? Who’s out there? What can we do to find the people?’

But also, we were all thinking, was there a terrorism-related element to this? The world that we live — a structure going down like that. You obviously would want to rule that out. So those were immediate issues that we were dealing with.

And then the safety of the people, that we’re trying to find the people. It was very dark. You had debris all over the entire harbor there. It’s something that you train for to a degree, but then you also just have to keep your head about you and try to do the best you can under tremendous stressful situations.