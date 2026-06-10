A federal summer food program for DC-area families with children is back in season

The funds cover the same items that are eligible under the SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, including fruits, vegetables and meat.

For the third year in a row, D.C.-area families who rely on school-based meals for their children can receive SUN Bucks, a federal benefit that provides $120 for each eligible child during the summer months.

The funds cover the same items that are eligible under the SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, including fruits, vegetables and meat.

The idea, D.C. Department of Human Services Director Rachel Pierre said, “is to make sure that healthy meals are going to families.”

An estimated 72,000 children will get the benefit this summer in the District.

“We are confident that the vast majority of children are automatically enrolled,” she said.

Still, Pierre urges recipients in the District to visit the program’s website and verify their benefits are up to date.

In Maryland, enrollees can check their status on the state’s own SUN Bucks site. Families in Virginia can check their eligibility here.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.