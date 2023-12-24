Baltimore’s light rail service resumes after temporary suspension

Light rail service in Baltimore, Maryland, resumed Saturday after being suspended temporarily for emergency inspections of the fleet.

The Maryland Transit Administration said they suspended the service on Dec. 8 due to issues revealed during an inspection. MTA added that they completed an accelerated inspection and correction plan.

“I thank our dedicated Maryland Transit Administration employees and our contractor’s workforce for all they’ve done to advance these reviews while maintaining safety as our highest priority,” Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a release.

“I know this temporary suspension of service has been an inconvenience for many of our customers, and I greatly appreciate their understanding,” Wiedefeld said.

As a result of the light rail service resuming, the shuttle buses, which ran between all stations during the suspension, will no longer operate.

Riders will be rewarded with free light rail service until Jan. 2, 2024, MTA said.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our valued riders back aboard light rail,” MTA administrator Holly Arnold said. “Safety will always be our top priority, and I thank our riders for their patience as we completed necessary inspections and repairs.”

MTA said that they applied for a $225 million federal grant for additional support to the light rail service and a new fleet of modern light rail vehicles.