Alsobrooks resigns as Prince George’s Co. executive ahead of move to US Senate

Angela Alsobrooks has resigned as Prince George's County Executive effective 10 a.m. Monday as she prepares to be sworn into the U.S. Senate.

KETTERING, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 22: Maryland Democratic Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks speaks to members of the media following a campaign stop at The Grooming Lounge barbershop on October 22, 2024 in Kettering, Maryland. Alsobrooks is in a tight race with her opponent Maryland Republican Senate candidate former Gov. Larry Hogan, with recent polls showing Alsobrooks pulling ahead in a race that could impact control of the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) KETTERING, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 22: Maryland Democratic Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks speaks to members of the media following a campaign stop at The Grooming Lounge barbershop on October 22, 2024 in Kettering, Maryland. Alsobrooks is in a tight race with her opponent Maryland Republican Senate candidate former Gov. Larry Hogan, with recent polls showing Alsobrooks pulling ahead in a race that could impact control of the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Angela Alsobrooks has resigned as Prince George’s County Executive effective 10 a.m. Monday as she prepares to be sworn into the U.S. Senate.

Alsobrooks announced the resignation Monday morning. It will trigger a special election to replace her in 2025.

“Thank you for your trust and partnership as we worked to build a stronger, united Prince George’s,” Alsobrooks wrote. “Serving the residents of this County has been the honor of my lifetime, and I am deeply proud of all we have accomplished together.”

Alsobrooks was facing a deadline of Monday at noon. If she waited to resign after the deadline, her replacement would have come from the county council.

Instead, Alsobrooks will be temporarily replaced by Chief Administrative Officer Tara Jackson until the special election.

Three members of the county council told WTOP they learned about Alsobrook’s decision Monday morning.

Among those expected to run in the special election are Council members Jolene Ivey and Calvin Hawkins, as well as the county’s top prosecutor — state’s attorney Aisha Braveboy.

According to WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters, 46% of voters polled in Baltimore County view Braveboy favorably, while 15% viewed her unfavorably.

And Ivey may have a leg up on Hawkins with voters, according to the poll.

Ivey was viewed favorably by 39% of voters and unfavorably by 13%.

Hawkins had a 22% favorability rating, compared to 9% of voters who viewed him unfavorably.

Alsobrooks will head to Congress on Jan. 3, making her the first Black woman to serve as a U.S. Senator from Maryland.

Maryland Matters contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.