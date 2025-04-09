9 months after disappearance, supporters of Mamta Kafle Bhatt push for justice, awareness

Almost nine months since Mamta Kafle Bhatt was last seen in the parking lot of her job at Prince William Hospital, and four months before her husband goes on trial for her murder, her supporters are willing to bide their time.

“We know that the wheels of justice can move slowly,” said Holly Wirth, a former coworker of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, and community organizer of dozens who have been in the Prince William County, Virginia, courthouse every time Naresh Bhatt has had a court date.

Naresh Bhatt was indicted on three counts — first degree murder, concealment of a dead body and physical defilement of a dead body. His trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

During a three-minute hearing Friday, without objection from the defense, the judge approved a prosecution request to allow the testimony of three out-of-state witnesses to testify, including two members of local TV station WUSA-9, which interviewed Naresh Bhatt at his home before his arrest.

Outside the courthouse, Wirth said supporters of the missing woman will continue to show up, fight for justice.

“Mamta has not been found, and we really want to find her, to bring closure to the family,” Wirth said.

Next month, “This is the first birthday that Mamta’s not here to celebrate on Earth,” Wirth said.

The group will gather on what would have been the young mother’s 29th birthday, on the courthouse lawn, the morning of May 28, Wirth said.

“She’s not forgotten, she’s very much loved,” Wirth said.

In addition to honoring the missing woman, Wirth said the gathering aims “to empower any other domestic violence victims to know that there is a path to safety.”

Wirth was asked how Mamta Kafle Bhatt and Naresh Bhatt’s daughter has been doing.

“You know, we respect the family’s privacy immensely, but with that being said, I’m sure we feel very comfortable saying that the baby is thriving,” said Wirth. “She’s meeting her milestones; she is surrounded by love.”

Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s family members have moved to the area to care for the baby.

“She has a wonderful grandmother and wonderful uncle that are providing for her, that have truly dedicated all of their daily steps to taking care of her,” Wirth said.

“While we certainly wish we could roll back time and have Mamta here, it does please me to say the baby is doing very well,” Wirth said.

