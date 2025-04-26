It’s inspired by the open-air markets of France — DC’s own Georgetown French Market

The Georgetown BID is hosting its 22nd annual Georgetown French Market, which has been drawing crowds along Wisconsin Avenue. Its final day is Sunday.

DC area locals participate in the 22nd annual Georgetown French Market on April 26, 2025. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel) WTOP/Sandy Kozel Elizabeth Jaffee, owner of Gallery Article 15, participates in Georgetown’s annual French-inspired sidewalk sale. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel) WTOP/Sandy Kozel Krista Johnson, of high-end consignment shop Elle Rue, says the yearly open-air market “livens up Georgetown.” (WTOP/Sandy Kozel) WTOP/Sandy Kozel Christ Child Opportunity Store customers looking over sidewalk sale items during Georgetown French Market. (WTOP/ Sandy Kozel) WTOP/ Sandy Kozel ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

This weekend, the Georgetown BID is hosting its 22nd annual Georgetown French Market, which has been drawing crowds to the sidewalks along Wisconsin Avenue, from O Street to Reservoir Road, since Friday.

Elizabeth Jaffee has taken part in the popular open-air market for years. She is the owner of Gallery Article 15, which specializes in contemporary Congolese art and textile products.

“We love how it brings together the community,” she said. “It also provides an opportunity for people who maybe have not visited the gallery or other stores to come and spend a wonderful afternoon looking at the really unique boutiques and galleries that exist in Georgetown.”

Besides 40 locally-owned boutiques, cafés and galleries, visitors have been entertained by music, face painting, among other treats.

Neighborhood restaurants are offering food and drink specials — and it’s not hard to find French cuisine and pastries.

Krista Johnson owns the high-end consignment shop Ella Rue. She said the event “livens up Georgetown” and brings out a lot of street traffic.

Employees Natasha Fall Dickson said that even regular customers like to visit on this special weekend, since their outdoor sale prices are 50% to 75% off.

“For a store like this, it’s a big deal,” she said.

The 22nd annual Georgetown French Market runs until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.